Where was Gabby Petito’s body supposedly found? FBI awaits confirmation as search for Brian Laundries’s missing fiance continues

Gabby Petito’s missing case struck the States nationwide as several people took part in the search for the Florida native. US law enforcement revealed on Sunday that the human remains of a person had been found in a forest near Wyoming, and it matches the description of the 22-year-old.

A missing person report was filed on September 1 after Gabby Petito mysteriously vanished while on a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The latter returned home while Petito did not.

FBI agent Charles Jones said in a press conference:

“Earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito.”

Gabby Petito’s supposed body found in Wyoming forest

Although a full forensic investigation to confirm the remains to be Petito’s is yet to be completed, the family has been notified of the latest discovery. Charles Jones also mentioned that the cause of death had not been determined.

The FBI and other law enforcement officials had been searching for Gabby Petito at the national forest in Wyoming. It was the last place Petito and Laundrie had communicated with Petito’s parents in late August. It looks like the search has borne fruit.

Charles Jones added:

“I would like to extend sincere and heartfelt condolences to Gabby’s family. We ask that you all respect their privacy as they mourn the loss of their daughter.”

Brian Laundrie remains missing as supposed body is found

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, immersed themselves into the camper life as they took their van for a cross-country adventure in July. The couple documented their journey on social media, posting pictures of idyllic spots around the American west.

Brian Laundrie returned to his home in North Port, Florida, in their van alone and was also declared a “person of interest” as his fiancée went missing.

Laundrie is said to have not cooperated with police officials and went missing. He was last seen on September 14.

The FBI said in an announcement on Sunday:

“Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring (Petito) home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers.”

Gabby Petito’s father mourns loss of daughter and pays tribute online

Joseph Petito took to Instagram yesterday, sharing a picture of Gabby standing in front of a mural of an angel. He captioned the post:

“She touched the world.”

Joseph Petito had relentlessly taken part in the search for his daughter. He made multiple calls for help as his daughter went missing.

Petito had also shared another post on Instagram with the caption “Please help bring Gabby home safe,” as his daughter went missing.

Joseph Petito had moved to Vero Beach, Florida, to be closer to his daughter.

As police investigate the cause of death of the body, supposedly of Gabby Petito, the search for Brian Laundrie continues.

