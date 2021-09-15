Jacqueline Hernandez abduction: All about the Florida girl who went missing in 2007 as she reunites with her mother after 14 years

Florida native Jacqueline Hernandez was recently reunited with her mother nearly 14-years after she went missing from her home in Clermont. The 19-year-old was allegedly kidnapped by her father in 2007 when she was just six.

On September 2, 2021, Angelica Vences-Salgado told the Clermont Police Department that a woman contacted her through Facebook, claiming to be her lost daughter. The victim mentioned that she was in Mexico and wanted to meet her mother at the Point of Entry on the Texas border.

Authorities organized a detailed interception plan and later confirmed the identity of the female to be Jacqueline Hernandez. The police department also confirmed the identification in an official statement:

“Based on the documentation provided to these agencies by Angelica and the Clermont Police Department, they determined that the female was indeed Jacqueline Hernandez who was abducted from her mother in 2007.”

David Pezzutti, Assistant Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations Orlando, said in a statement that the reunion was a result of great teamwork:

"A kidnapped daughter was reunited with her mother as a result of enforcement working together. This is a great example of how strong partnerships in law-enforcement can work to solve problems no matter the complexity or distance."

Meanwhile, Clermont Police Chief, Charles Broadway mentioned that the case served as an example of successful coordination among multiple law enforcement agencies:

“This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work together and maintain open lines of communication. In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier and aid in reuniting the victim with her mother after 14 years.”

As per official reports, the mother-daughter duo reunited near Laredo, Texas, around 4:55 pm on September 10, 2021.

Clement Police Captain Michael McMaster told the New York Post that officials are still searching for Pablo Hernandez under an active arrest warrant.

Who is Jacqueline Hernandez?

Jacqueline Hernandez is a 19-year-old girl from Florida who was abducted by her father, Pablo Hernandez. The kidnapper reportedly traveled to Mexico with his daughter after the abduction.

However, she was recently found safe by police and reunited with her mother after 14 years. The teen contacted her mother through social media, and following a series of investigations by the police, Jacqueline Hernandez was identified and successfully reunited with her mother.

During an interview with Fox News, Angelica mentioned that it was hard for her to spend more than a decade without her daughter. However, she stated that her house is now decorated with balloons and celebration signs to welcome the teenager.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the latter mentioned that she missed her mother despite having a good childhood. It remains unknown why Jacqueline Hernandez decided to contact her mother after so many years. Police did not get a chance to interview her post-reunion.

The exact reason behind the abduction has not been made public, but officials are reportedly trying to locate Jacqueline's father for more clarity. According to a police report, the suspect is most likely still in Mexico.

Edited by Srijan Sen