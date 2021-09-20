Who is Brian Laundrie? A look into Gabby Petito's fiancé, as search for the YouTuber intensifies

North Port Police are investigating the picture of a man who looks identical to Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

The picture shows a bald man who looks like Brian, walking around two blocks from Brian’s home in North Port, Florida.

In an interview with the New York Post, Josh Taylor, spokesman for the North Port Police Department, said that the man in the photo may look like Brian Laundrie, but he has a tattoo on his left arm while Laundrie did not have that.

Angelina Salcedo @AngelinaWTSP



"All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing."



was reported missing on Sept. 11th JUST IN: The #Petito /Schmidt family have released a statement regarding the disappearance of #BrianLaundrie "All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing." #GabbyPetito was reported missing on Sept. 11th @10TampaBay JUST IN: The #Petito/Schmidt family have released a statement regarding the disappearance of #BrianLaundrie.



"All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing."



#GabbyPetito was reported missing on Sept. 11th @10TampaBay https://t.co/QHYw3cc979

Zachary Randazzo, who captured the photo, said that he is not sure if the man is Brian. There was a search for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota area on September 18, but it ended later because it was too late and it got dark.

For now, the FBI, the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson Police Department are searching for the Instagrammer at Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Wyoming.

Petito went missing two weeks ago while she went on a cross-country road trip with fiancé Laundrie.

Brian Laundrie in brief: Age, residence and net value

Tara Petito and Joe Petito react while the City of North Port Chief of Police Todd Garrison speaks during a news conference for their missing daughter Gabby Petito. (Image via Getty Images)

Brian Laundrie is a craftsman who has grabbed the headlines as the life partner of Gabby Petito, who has been missing since August 25, 2021. Laundrie has also been missing since September 14.

He was born on July 3, 1984, in Florida, United States. His education details are currently unavailable. He is the son of Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Richards and is currently a resident of Wabasso Avenue in North Port, Florida.

The 37-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, and their house is built in an area of 10,000 square feet.

He proposed to Petito in 2020 and they planned to get married. The couple went on an excursion but only Brian came back from the trip.

The 22-year-old Petito's parents received some information about Laundrie’s whereabouts but did not comment on anything. The van life blogger's parents filed a missing report at North Port Police Station on September 11, 2021.

Brian Laundrie has become a suspect because of his behavior. Petito’s mother said that she texted Brian’s mother, saying she was trying to contact her daughter. She also texted Brian, but there was no response from him. This made her feel that something was wrong.

Who is Brian Laundrie’s fiancée?

Gabby Petito at Yosemite National Park (Image via gabspetito/Instagram)

Gabby Petito is a popular Instagrammer and van life blogger. She hails from Blue Point in Suffolk County, New York.

She had been dating Brian Laundrie since March 2019 and they got engaged in July 2020. She went on a cross-country road trip and documented her journey on social media.

The trip was planned to end in Oregon in October 2021 but there has been no contact with Gabby since the end of August. Instagram posts imply that the couple visited Kansas in July and then went to Colorado.

Also Read

Police reports mention that the couple got into an argument a week before Gabby was last seen. They were stopped by cops near Arches National Park and Gabby was seen crying uncontrollably.

She posted for the last time on August 26 and informed her mother, saying that she was going to Yellowstone National Park and was losing her phone signal. The couple’s Ford van has been recovered in Florida.

Edited by R. Elahi