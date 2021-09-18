Brian Laundrie missing: Gabby Petito's fiance's whereabouts unknown after TikToker Miranda Baker's claims go viral

As the investigation to find 22-year-old Gabby Petito continues, her fiance Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her but returned home safely, has gone missing. It was reported that Laundrie was not cooperating with police officials and had hired lawyers.

Unfortunately, Brian Laundrie, classified as a "person of interest," has gone missing from the Long Native Island.

The FBI is now searching for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie. Josh Taylor, a public information officer for the North Port Police in Florida, said that the latter's family had not seen him since Tuesday.

Laundrie's family requested to speak to the police at their home in Sarasota Country City on Friday. The "conversation" reportedly lasted two and a half hours without anyone being taken in for custody.

Since Gabby Petito went missing, several protesters have surrounded the Laundrie family's property.

As one of the police officials entered their home and came out of it with what appeared to be an evidence bag, protestors yelled, "bring him out!" referring to Brian.

Police exit the Laundrie family home carrying an evidence bag (Image via NY Post)

TikToker claims to have spotted Brian Laundrie before he returned home

TikToker Miranda Baker claimed to have picked up Brian Laundrie as he was hitchhiking alone in Wyoming. This took place at the same time his girlfriend Petito was last seen.

Baker claimed that she and her boyfriend gave Brian a ride at Grand Teton National Park on August 29, four days after Petito’s family claimed to have received a call from her where she informed them about her and Brian’s whereabouts.

Miranda Baker made several TikTok videos explaining the situation, stating that she picked up Brian Laundrie as she and her boyfriend were on their way to Jackson Hole at around 5:45 pm. She stated that "once I said Jackson Hole, he became agitated."

Baker continued:

"He seemed like he needed to get out. He was kind of antsy. And that's when things got weird."

As Brian Laundrie panicked about the destination, Miranda Baker claimed that he got out of their vehicle near Jackson Dam.

The TikToker also claimed to have spoken to the FBI and other law enforcement officials. The former has not confirmed talking to her, but the North Port Police Department said they had.

They told Independent through an email:

"We have spoken to her. That's all I can confirm."

Baker also claimed that Brian offered her $200 for a ride but got into their vehicle free of charge. He allegedly told her he and his girlfriend had been hitchhiking along the Snake River as his girlfriend worked on social media pages back at their van.

Gabby Petito’s disappearance has sparked national interest in the States. As pressure for the FBI continues to grow, Brian Laundrie has refused to speak to authorities and has now gone missing.

