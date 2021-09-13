Who is Tanya Fear? 'Doctor Who' actress reported missing for three days as internet launches #FindTanyaFear campaign

British actress Tanya Fear has been missing since 9 September 2021, after being last seen near the Hollywood Bay Area in Los Angeles. Her family reportedly filed a missing persons report on Thursday after losing contact with the actress.

The news of her disappearance was confirmed by her manager, Alex Cole, who told TODAY that he was “shocked” about the incident. He mentioned that the Doctor Who star had been missing for the past three days.

This account is dedicated to finding our beloved Tanya Fear who went missing in the Hollywood Bowl area on 9th Sep 2021. Tanya has a distinct British accent, is 5ft4, weighs about 140lbs, brown eyes, black hair and her hair looks like the picture below. #FindTanyaFear pic.twitter.com/ntTrhaR1pv — #FindTanyaFear (@FindTanyaFear) September 12, 2021

Cole also informed that he last contacted the actress for work-related discussions nearly a week before the disappearance. He shared that Tanya was doing fine at the time. Her missing persons report was also confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Meanwhile, Tanya’s close friend, author Bolu Babalola, also shared a missing persons report for the actress, and launched the #FindTanyaFear campaign on Twitter:

“My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear. Would appreciate if those in the area or with reach in that area RT."

My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear . Would appreciate if those in the area or with reach in that area RT❤ pic.twitter.com/dmqwKdOlSh — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) September 12, 2021

According to Babalola, Tanya Fear’s hair was in a “natural afro state” on the day she went missing. The actress has been described as having brown eyes, being 5'3" tall and weighing 140 lbs in her missing report. She reportedly moved to Los Angeles two months ago.

Following the confirmation of the disappearance, the internet came together to support the #FindTanyaFear campaign. Netizens took to social media to circulate Tanya Fear’s missing report with the hope of finding the actress.

All about Tanya Fear as Twitter unites to find the missing actress

Tanya Fear is a British actress best known for her role in 'Doctor Who' (Image via Getty Images)

Tanya Fear, aka Tanyaradzawa, is a British actress, director and rising stand-up comedian. She is best known for portraying the role of Dr. Jade McIntyre in the Arachnids episode of Doctor Who in 2018.

She also appeared in Kiss-Ass 2 in 2013 and A Moving Image in 2016. She was also seen in the 2015 Netflix series Spotless. Last year, she created a romantic comedy series called Shoot Your Shot.

My first show @Hahacafecomedy was SO MUCH FUN! Still can’t believe I got to share the stage with LEGENDS! 👸🏽🇿🇼🇬🇧🇺🇸 More to come baby!!! pic.twitter.com/PjZMkaEV56 — Tanyaradzwa Fear (@TanyaFear) August 30, 2021

The London-native has signed with Elevate Entertainment and is represented by The Gersh Agency. More recently, she ventured into stand-up comedy and has already earned considerable success in the industry.

Unfortunately, Tanya went missing from Los Angeles last week. Following the news, her friends and family have launched the #FindTanyaFear campaign to seek help from the public to find the actress.

Several social media users took to Twitter to express their concern and request information on her whereabouts through the hashtag:

As numerous tweets continue to pour in online, fans and well-wishers are hoping for Tanya’s safe return. According to Los Angeles police, no information about her whereabouts has been discovered so far.

