Who is Jhonni Blaze? Singer and "Love and Hip-Hop" star reported missing after troubling Instagram post goes viral

Singer and reality TV personality Jhonni Blaze has reportedly been missing for the past few days. News of her disappearance was confirmed by her friend and 21 Savage’s manager Mega Meezy.

He took to social media to inform the Love, and Hip-Hop star had not contacted her family or friends for several days:

"Praying for @jhonniblazeduh. She has been missing for a few days if anyone knows anything please speak up!"

The musician reportedly went missing just a day after she posted a concerning message on Instagram. The 31-year-old wrote:

“S**t don’t make Sense how much pain I can f***ing consume. S**t be on the edge for me and tonight I’m done y’all won. I won’t leave no memories cus y’all didn’t care to leave genuine ones with me! I’m tired see how it’s feels when im gone. They laughed at my hurt my@pain my feelings and played! People think having mental issues is to be laughed at and to down you let’s see you laugh when I’m dead.”

The situation has left Jhonni Blaze’s fans and colleagues extremely concerned. Many have taken to social media to share their prayers, hoping for the singer’s safety.

Jhonni Blaze, aka J’zapal Jackson, is an American R&B singer, model, and reality show star. She is best known for her appearances on the VH1 show Love and Hip-Hop. She is often dubbed onstage as the ‘Twerk Queen.’

She was born on June 10, 1990 to African-German parents and raised in Queens, New York. She is a multi-instrumentalist and knows how to play the guitar, piano, violin, drums, and clarinet.

Jhonni was reportedly a victim of human trafficking and told Bossip that she was abducted in her early teens:

“I was a child. I got snatched at 15, 16, and I got out of it at 17. I was molested at 14. I was on a lot of different drugs and stuff and I’m recovering — it’s about to be eight years. I was dealing with being human trafficked."

She was cast on the fifth season of Love and Hip-Hop: New York. The show documented her journey and struggled to start a career in the music industry, leaving behind her controversial past. She also filmed Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta scenes but only appeared in the background after the final cut.

The singer also featured in special spin-offs Love and Hip-Hop: The Love Edition and Dirty Little Secrets. Jhonni Blaze appeared in several other reality TV shows like VH1's Black Ink Crew: Chicago and WE TV's Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Earlier this year, she released her EP 5:12 earlier this year and was praised for hit singles Bad Woman and Elephant Man. Unfortunately, the musician has been reportedly missing for the past four days.

Several of her admirers and well-wishers flocked Twitter to express their concerns for Jhonni Blaze and pray for her safe return:

they said jhonni blaze is missing and has been for days…wishing her and her loved ones peace and protection — real mutie (@aintpace) September 10, 2021

Jhonni Blaze missing still 🥺.

I hope she’s alive and well, her last IG post was mad suicide-y. — v.0💕 (@ShezusChrist) September 10, 2021

I hope Johnni Blaze is found alive — 🇮🇳 (@bigbenz0) September 10, 2021

How tf Jhonni Blaze just missing 🤔 — 🐐. (@RIPANT_) September 9, 2021

So Jhonni Blaze has been missing for 5 days after posting a suicide note on IG yet the shade room and other blogs haven’t posted her missing but be the first ones to post her fighting or dancing …. Tragic I just hope she’s ok mental health matters — DAMN!!! THAT’S K&K MOM? (@QueenN0e) September 10, 2021

I hope and pray they find Jhonni Blaze that’s crazy and scary — Blue The Beauty 🦋 (@_HoneyDiiip) September 8, 2021

I HOPE JHONNI BLAZE GOOD🙏🏽 — 🅱️🅰️CK305ACEV🇩🇴🇵🇷🇺🇸🖖🏽♠️🃏 (@ck305acev) September 10, 2021

i hope nobody did anything to johnni blaze & she is just taking a serious break from everyone . more importantly i hope she ain’t hurt herself either . ima be sick to my damn stomach . she too talented and beautiful for the bs 🥺 — Amaka * (@ChooGPRETTY) September 9, 2021

That shit going on with ol girl Jhonni Blaze crazy. This mental health shit is crazy. I think everybody should seek help if it’s needs and stop talking down on people who having these issues — freeRalo/RIPNipsey/RipMacMiller/ (@kjay349) September 9, 2021

Jhonni Blaze missing is really messing with me being someone that deals with similar type feelings i am genuinely concerned if anyone had heard from shorty or seen her please reach out and let somebody know‼️ — Curry (@blueyoungsta) September 10, 2021

I hate to say this but i think Johnni Blaze is dead, She been missing for days supposedly AND her last post insinuating she gone kill herself and that was 4 days ago smh. — N€n€ Horton (@DatDamnNene) September 9, 2021

Johnni Blaze really missing ??? — Mario (@iTS_MeMadiO) September 10, 2021

Speaking of Jhonni Blaze...the girl is TALENTED & I hope she is found safe. pic.twitter.com/m2gwLM5PII — des (@deslasoul) September 10, 2021

Seeing reports Jhonni Blaze is missing.. I really hope & pray she’s ok 😔🙏🏾 — ✨KJay ღ (@_SheAVirgo) September 9, 2021

I hope Jhonni Blaze is found alive and in good health. — Clitaurus (@Epithymia__) September 9, 2021

Praying For Jhonni Blaze 🙏🏾 — Northstar.TV🖤 (@Northstartv1) September 10, 2021

As per the latest updates from Mega Meezy, no one knows the reality star’s whereabouts. He also shot down false rumors from people who allegedly claimed to be talking to the singer.

Jhonni Blaze’s assistant and best friend Christian L. Brown Sr. also posted from the singer’s Twitter account seeking help from the public to locate the musician.

