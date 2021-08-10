Who was Esther Dingley? Missing hiker's remains found by her partner, Daniel Colegate in the Pyrenees

Missing hiker Esther Dingley’s remains were recently discovered by her partner, Daniel Colegate, in the Pyrenees. The latter found the remaining parts of the hiker’s body just two weeks after her skull was recovered in a nearby area.

Esther Dingley has reportedly been missing since November 2020. Her skull was found in the Port de la Glere region more than six months after consistent search efforts. Officials were quick to confirm the DNA of the skull, declaring the British hiker dead.

Meanwhile, Daniel Colegate and mother, Ria Bryant, continued to search the hills for Dingley’s body. The harsh discovery was ultimately made by the former on August 9, 2021.

Authorities have also discovered hiking equipment reportedly belonging to the adventurer. The kit included a rucksack, survival gear and official documents.

Following the latest discovery, charity organization LBT Global released an official statement with updated information:

“Yesterday, on the afternoon of 9 August, Esther Dingley's body and equipment were found together in the Pyrenees, close to where a bone was discovered two weeks ago. The discovery was made by Esther’s partner Daniel Colegate, following relentless search efforts by him since her disappearance. A team of forensic specialists along with mountain rescue personnel were dispatched to the site in order to catalogue the scene and recover Esther”

It was also mentioned that the cause of death is likely to be a mountain accident, although investigations regarding the case continue to remain in place:

“At this stage an accident is the most likely hypothesis, given the location and other early indications. A full investigation is underway to confirm the details surrounding this tragedy.”

The charity organization is currently supporting Esther Dingley’s grieving mother and partner as they deal with the tragic loss and crisis.

Who was Esther Dingley?

Late British hiker, Esther Dingley (image via Facebook/LBT Group)

Esther Dingley was an experienced British hiker and mountain adventurer. She was also a former junior level rower for Great Britain. She was a student at Oxford University and met her partner, Daniel Colegate, during college.

The duo were based in County Dutham and began traveling in 2014 after quitting their respective jobs. Esther Dingley and Daniel Colegate were on an open-ended campvan tour and have been around Europe for the past six years.

The couple adopted a dog and six puppies from Spain, who often accompanied them during travels. They also launched a popular travel blog and wrote five children’s books together. Recently, the duo lived in a farmhouse in France.

Unfortunately, Esther Dingley went missing last year during her solo hiking trip across the French border. She last communicated with Daniel Colegate on November 22, 2020, sending him a selfie from Pic de Sauvegarde.

The family reported the disappearance after suddenly losing contact with the hiker. Following several months of in-depth search, Dingley’s skull and last remains were recently discovered in the Pyrenees. She was reportedly 37 at the time of her passing.

