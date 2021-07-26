Who was Xiao Qiumei? All about the Chinese TikTok star who died tragically after falling 160 feet from a crane

Chinese TikTok star, Xiao Qiumei, recently passed away after falling down from a crane placed 160 feet above the ground. The social media influencer was reportedly filming a livestream video inside a crane cabin before tragically plunging to her death.

Xiao Qiumei was a content creator who went by the username @Xiaoquimei in the Chinese version of TikTok known as Douyin. With more than 100,000 followers on the platform, she was one of the most popular TikTok artists in China.

Xiao Qiumei, an influencer who was popular on the Chinese version of TikTok, died after a falll. The Sun reported that the 23-year-old was filming herself in a crane cabin when she fell.

Xiao was known for regularly sharing videos of her job as a crane operator on social media. pic.twitter.com/mGHTEtHPtG — L. Cruz/outdoors is fun (@cruzzeroutdoors) July 25, 2021

The 23-year-old was a professional crane operator and gained recognition for documenting her work life on social media. She was also known for her dance videos that amassed thousands of likes and views.

Xiao Qiumei was also the mother of two children and often shared daily life updates with her fans. The news of her tragic demise was reportedly confirmed by her family members on July 24th, 2021.

Xiao Qiumei Fall: Footage of fatal crane accident emerges online

Xiao Qiumei’s fatal crane accident reportedly took place towards the end of her shift around 5:40 PM on July 20th, 2021. She was present at a crane operating site near Quzhou in the Zhejiang Province of Western China. The TikTok star was reportedly on her phone livestreaming a video to her followers right before the fall.

The disturbing video surfaced online following the tragic incident and has garnered huge attention from viewers across the globe. Xiao Qiumei had a large following on social media at the time of her passing.

The reported clip shows the influencer filming herself minutes before tumbling down from the nearly 160 feet crane. After a few shots of the TikTok star, the camera suddenly drops down and cuts to blurry footage of the crane equipment.

According to the Sun, bystanders and eyewitnesses reported that Xiao Qiumei still held the phone in her hand as she succumbed to her tragic demise. Most of her coworkers reportedly left for home before the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, Xiao Qiumei’s family has reportedly denied the claims of the TikTok star recording herself during the fatal fall. They mentioned that the Quzhou native was highly professional and refrained from using her phone during work hours.

However, the family members confirmed that Xiao Qiumei’s death happened due to the fall. They reportedly mentioned that she fell down after “missing a step” while coming down from the crane cabin.

Reports suggest that Xiao Qiumei’s funeral has already taken place. The young influencer has reportedly been cremated and her ashes have been kept on a small table under an umbrella as per local tradition.

Fans have been mourning the death of the influencer since news of the tragic incident was confirmed. Douyin users have taken to the platform to offer condolences to Xiao Qiumei and her family.

