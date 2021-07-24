Who was Mike Mitchell? All about the “Gladiator” star as he passes away at 65

Actor and fitness champion Mike Mitchell has passed away. Known for roles in iconic films like “Gladiator” and “Braveheart,” the actor took his last breath at the age of 65 on July 23rd, 2021.

The unfortunate news was confirmed by his representative. The rep told TMZ that Mike Mitchell passed away on his boat in Turkey due to “natural causes.” According to the statement:

"It was very hard to believe…The sudden death of an international actor we managed, an honest person, a real actor, a true friend, my dear friend, has saddened us deeply. I've always been honored to be your manager. "

The representative also forwarded condolences to Mike’s wife, Denise Mitchell:

"I wish patience to you wife, dear Denise Mitchell, and your children. Getting to know you and gaining your friendship is invaluable. Sleep in the lights. RIP!"

In 2006, Mike Mitchell reportedly suffered a major cardiac arrest following his fifth World Fitness record. He was living with his wife and was present on his boat in Turkey at the time of his death.

Who was Mike Mitchell?

Mike Mitchell was a Scottish actor and a recognized fitness champion. Born in Aberdeen on August 21st, 1955, he joined Her Majesty’s Forces when he was just 16. He went on to become part of Her Majesty’s Elite Special Forces as a Mine Disposal Specialist and Combat Frogman.

After leaving, he started working in the Offshore Oil industry, earning remarkable success in the business. Meanwhile, he also began pursuing his career in the fitness and power sports industry.

Starting his career as a bodybuilder at the age of 37, Mike Mitchell skyrocketed to fame in the fitness industry. He competed for several challenging titles and was declared “Britain’s Strongest Man.”

He earned several accolades with the World Fitness Federation (WFF), including five Mr. World titles, two Mr. Universe titles and three Mr. Scotland titles.

In 2005, he was honored with the Grimek International Award for Outstanding Contribution to Sports in Italy. He also received a place in WFF’s Hall of Fame and was given WFF’s highest honor, the “Living Legend Award” in 2010.

Mike Mitchell’s prominent career in the film industry began in 1994 due to his noticeable physical appearance and strong appeal. He bagged roles in legendary films like “Gladiator,” “Braveheart,” “City of Hell,” “The Planet,” “Life on the Line” and “One Day Removals” among others.

Following his 2006 heart attack, Mitchell focused more on his acting career. He went on to take up roles in films like “Zombie Massacre,” “Pearls of Africa,” “Dilip’s Castle” and “Legend of the Red Reaper.”

He played three different roles in the Italian fantasy thriller “Morning Star.” He was also appreciated for his portrayal of “The Ghillie” in “Dark Highlands” and “Father John” in “Islamophobia.”

Last year Mike Mitchell won the “Best Performance of a Foreign Actor in a Turkish Film” award at the Trakya Film Festival for playing an Australian Anzac Army Officer in Turkish film “Mendilim Kekik Koyuvor.”

He also won the prestigious Order of the Scottish Samurai “Great Shotgun” award in 2017 for Outstanding Work in Charity. He worked on two films, “Blood Island” and “The Tales of Ravana” before his passing.

Mike Mitchell leaves behind his wife and children.

Also Read: What is Jeff LaBar's net worth? Exploring the "Cinderella" guitarist's fortune as he passes away at 58

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Gautham Balaji