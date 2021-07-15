What is Jeff LaBar's net worth? Exploring the "Cinderella" guitarist's fortune as he passes away at 58

58-year-old guitarist Jeff LaBar is no longer with us. He passed away at his Nashville apartment on July 14 and the cause is still unknown. According to his son, Sebastian’s Instagram post,

“So I just got the call. @jefflabar, my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a loss of words. I love you pop! If you could, please share pictures or video of all the fun times we all had with my dad. It would be greatly appreciated.”

Reports say that Jeff’s friends and family have not been able to contact him in the last few days. Fearing that something is wrong, Jeff’s ex-wife came to check on him and found him dead.

Jeff LaBar’s net worth

Jeff LaBar’s net worth was around $3 million. Born in Darby, Pennsylvania, Jeff is well-known as the guitarist of the rock band, Cinderella. The original guitarist, Michael Kelly Smith, was replaced by Jeff in 1985.

The rock band has released around 15 million albums all around the world. Their debut studio album, Night Songs, was released in 1986 and it was certified 3x Platinum and reached #3 in America.

When Cinderella temporarily broke up during the mid-1990s, Jeff LaBar used to run a pizza shop with his brother and did assorted construction jobs.

Jeff LaBar was part of a sideband called Naked Beggars with Cinderella bandmate, Eric Brittingham. Jeff and his wife separated themselves from Naked Beggars in 2007 and hosted an internet radio show titled Late Night with the LaBar’s.

Jeff and Cinderella completed their 20th-anniversary tour alongside rock veterans, Poison, in 2012. Jeff’s debut solo, One For The Road, was released in August 2014 and he toured in support of his solo record alongside his sons Sebastian and Jasmine Cain.

Edited by Siddharth Satish