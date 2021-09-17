What is Jason London's net worth? 'Dazed and Confused' star's fortune explored as he is arrested for public intoxication

Jason London was arrested on September 14 at 11:30 p.m. The police said that he was drunk, as a result of which his car changed direction and crashed several times.

Cops mentioned that he was found in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, behind the wheel of his car that was burning and stuck in a ditch. Luckily no one involved in the accident suffered any injuries.

The actor’s passenger was standing near his car, which had suffered severe damage on the passenger side. Cops also said that Jason was drunk to a point where he could not even stand and speak properly. Cops could not even get his fingerprints at Jackson County jail because he was too drunk.

The Fall Time actor also reportedly uttered a few h***phobic slurs while he was taken inside the police car.

Jason London was not booked for driving under the influence for reasons unknown, as revealed by an Ocean Springs PD spokesperson. He was busted on charges of public intoxication and fleeing an accident site.

Net worth of Jason London

Jason Paul London, a well-renowned actor, is popular for his appearance as Randall “Pink” Floyd in Dazed and Confused, Jesse in The Rage: Carrie 2, and Rick Rambis in Out Cold.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 48-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $800,000. His successful acting career has been his main source of income.

Since he continues to appear in several movies and television series, his net worth is still on the rise. Details regarding his assets have not been revealed until now.

About Jason London in brief

Jason London found success by appearing in films like Broken Vessels and $pent. He played the role of Jason in the NBC miniseries Jason and the Argonauts and Brian Ross in Poor White Trash in 2000.

He appeared as Mark in the Hallmark Channel television movie, The Wishing Well in 2010. Apart from his work in film and television, he was featured with Alicia Silverstone in Aerosmith’s 1993 video, Amazing.

Raised in Wanette, Oklahoma, and DeSoto, Texas, his mother Debbie London was a waitress, and his father Frank London was a sheet metal worker.

London’s identical twin brother, Jeremy, is an actor and was seen in one episode of 7th Heaven, alongside his brother.

The Safe Passage actor tied the knot with Charlie Spradling in 1997. They became parents to a daughter, Cooper, and later divorced in 2006. Jason London got engaged to actress Sofia Karstens in 2010 and the two married in 2011.

