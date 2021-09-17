What is Jane Powell's net worth? Exploring the Hollywood Golden Age star's fortune as she passes away at 92

Jane Powell recently passed away from natural causes on September 16 at the age of 92. Her friend Susan Granger said she died at her home in Wilton, Connecticut.

Susan met the actress during her teenage years and while she made her debut in the Song of the Open Road in 1944.

Ben Mankiewicz @BenMank77 Jane’s raucous enthusiasm is what makes Royal Wedding go. It’s a favorite of mine and a wildly underrated MGM musical. And Jane was always so kind to all of us at @TCM. She was charming, funny, and always game. deadline.com/2021/09/jane-p… Jane’s raucous enthusiasm is what makes Royal Wedding go. It’s a favorite of mine and a wildly underrated MGM musical. And Jane was always so kind to all of us at @TCM. She was charming, funny, and always game. deadline.com/2021/09/jane-p…

Powell gained recognition during the mid-1940s for her appearances in several Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer musicals. She was the last among the surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age until her recent death.

Jane Powell is survived by her daughter, Lindsey Nerney.

Net worth of Jane Powell

Born Suzanne Lorraine Bruce on 1 April 1929, she grew up in Portland, Oregon. Powell became well-known for her roles in musicals like A Date with Judy, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, and more.

Her net worth is estimated to be around $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

However, in an interview with the Observer in 2000, she said that her aim was not to earn money and wealth from acting.

Jane Powell and Michael Powell at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame 26th Anniversary Gala (Image via Getty Images)

Jane Powell’s career in brief

Jane Powell initially became popular as a child singer during her childhood in Portland, Oregon. She toured the state and sold victory bonds as the Oregon Victory Girl during World War II.

She then shifted to Los Angeles and signed a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Her singing, dancing, and acting talents were used for lead roles in several musicals for the studio.

Her debut in Song of the Open Road in 1944 opened more opportunities for her and she was then seen in more films.

However, Powell’s appearances in films decreased from the late 1950s and she played two non-musical roles in The Female Animal and Enchanted Island. She was in the lead in a Broadway production of Irene from 1973 to 1974.

The Royal Wedding actress was then frequently seen on television during the 1980s and made guest appearances on The Love Boat and Growing Pains. In 2000, she made a comeback to the stage and appeared in an off-broadway production of Avow.

Jane Powell united with the musical group Pink Martini in 2007 and performed as a vocalist with them in Portland, New York City’s Lincoln Center, and the Hollywood Bowl.

After the death of her husband Dickie Moore in 2015, she moved to Wilton, Connecticut and continued her work in local theaters.

