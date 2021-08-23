Who are Dog the Bounty Hunter's 12 kids and five ex-wives? Daughters not invited to the wedding with Francie Frane

Duane Chapman, widely known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is set to remarry for the sixth time. The reality TV star confirmed he and rancher Francie Frane would exchange vows on September 2.

However, in a shocking move, Dog the Bounty Hunter has excluded daughters Cecily Chapman and Bonnie Chapman from the guest list, TMZ reported.

Talking to the tabloid, Cecily said:

"What I'm seeing personally is that my dad is having a hard time dealing with the fact that maybe he's not going to be able to replace my mom and maybe me and Bonnie bring out a lot from my mom and that he sees our mom in us and I feel like that scares him. And yes, he can move on."

Who are Dog the Bounty Hunter's 12 kids and five ex-wives?

Dog the Bounty Hunter's life is no less than what a scripted TV would seem. At 68, he's ready to walk down the aisle for the sixth time.

Even though Cecily and Bonnie are left out of the wedding celebrations, the rest of the brood should arrive.

The Sun reported that from a teenage relationship with Debbie White, Dog the Bounty Hunter had a son, Christopher Michael Hecht, whom he had no idea about until White died by suicide.

In 1973, he welcomed son Duane Lee Chapman with his first ex-wife La Fonda Sue. Three years later, the younger son Leland Blane Chap arrived. Shortly after the curtains fell on their marriage, she divorced him while serving jail time for first-degree murder, Celebrity Net Worth confirmed. Today, the sons are bail bondsmen.

Dog the Bounty Hunter added to his brood with his second ex-wife, Ann Tegnell. They had three kids - Zebadiah Chapman, Wesley Chapman, and James Robert Chapman.

Years later, his first daughter, Barbara Katie Chapman, was born. Unfortunately, she died in a car crash. Dog the Bounty Hunter, and his third ex-wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain (née Greene), welcomed two more kids, Tucker Dee Chapman and Lyssa Rae Chapman.

Even though their marriage didn't last long, the couple had an unusual story. The Mirror reported that Dog the Bounty Hunter first met Lyssa at a bar and, days later, apparently offered $1,000 to bear her kid. When she divorced her husband, they quickly left for the mountains to be wedded by a Native American chief.

Years later, he married Tawny Marie Chapman, whom he first met when he arrested her for drug possession. They married in 1992 and separated two years later.

With Beth, Dog the Bounty Hunter shares Bonnie and Garry Chapman. Cecily is Beth's daughter from her previous marriage.

How did Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane meet?

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Frane bonded over the loss of their partners. Frane's husband Bob had just died when Dog the Bounty Hunter left the family a voicemail requesting Bob's assistance on the ranch. Beth died of throat cancer shortly thereafter.

Edited by Srijan Sen