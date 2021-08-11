Who is Francie Frane? All about Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter's new fiance

Francie Frane and Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman are set to tie the knot on September 2, 2021. The couple officially confirmed their relationship last year and got engaged a few months later.

During a recent appearance on the Two Guys From Hollywood podcast, Duane Chapman revealed he is preparing to walk down the aisle with his new fiance next month:

“I'm getting married. We went to the venue, picked it out yesterday, looked at it. Man, it costs a lot to get married.”

The TV personality also provided a detailed insight into his decision to get married:

"Francie's husband passed away over three years ago, Beth passed away over two years ago, and I felt very bad about even wanting to have someone else after Beth. And then when I went to the Bible, the Genesis, and found out how Adam got Eve, as I was going to find the exact story, I saw the scripture that says, 'God does not want a man to be alone .' He knows we need a companion, whether we're a man or a woman. So anyway, yes, September 2."

Duane Chapman and Francie Frane reportedly bonded over mutual grief after losing their respective partners. The former previously told TMZ that the duo spent a lot of time “consoling each other”:

“We hooked up on the phone and started talking to each other, crying and consoling each other. Then, one thing led to another.”

Duane Chapman lost his wife, Beth Chapman, on June 26, 2019. She was diagnosed with Stage II throat cancer and passed away at 51.

Meanwhile, Francie Frane also lost her husband to cancer nearly six months before Beth’s demise.

The duo connected over their losses and started dating around March 2020.

Chapman proposed to Frane a few months after moving in together.

Chapman was married four times before tying the knot with his late wife, Beth. He has 12 children from his previous relationships. Meanwhile, Frane shares two sons with her late husband, Bob.

The couple has reportedly decided to invite their extended family to the wedding.

Meet Duane Chapman’s fiance, Francie Frane

Duane Chapman's fiance, Francie Frane (Image via Instagram/Francie Frane)

Francie Frane is a 52-year-old professional rancher based in Colorado. She reportedly resides near Duane Chapman’s house.

Francie Frane came under the spotlight after getting engaged to Dog the Bounty Hunter last year. She previously told the Sun that the proposal was “wonderful”:

“He got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together? Who can say no to that? It was wonderful.”

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Chapman revealed that he knew Francie was “the one” immediately after meeting her:

“This isn’t just a wedding ceremony, it’s going to be a marriage. I knew Francie was the one almost straight away, and we’re both looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together.”

The couple has received immense support from their respective families and the majority of Chapman’s fans ahead of their wedding.

