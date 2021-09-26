"I will find him": Reality star Dog the Bounty Hunter promises to find Brian Laundrie as search intensifies

Duane Chapman, who is better known as the reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter, vowed to DailyMail that he would find Brian Laundrie, who is the person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito.

Brian Laundrie has been a fugitive from the law since his fiancé Gabby Petito's family reported her missing on September 11. She was on a cross-country trip with Brian when she went missing. On September 19, the remains of her body were found in Wyoming.

The FBI confirmed that the remains were of Gabby Petito's and have named Brian Laundrie as the prime suspect of her murder. The 23-year old Laundrie is still on the run after these developments.

Why will Dog The Bounty Hunter search for Brian Laundrie?

Dog the Bounty Hunter (68) tried to establish contact with Brian Laundrie's parents Christopher and Roberta, on Saturday (September 25). Duane Chapman told DailyMail,

"I need to speak to the father. I need to ask him where his son is. Is he in there?"

Dog the Bounty Hunter further elaborated how he plans to find Brian Laundrie before his 24th Birthday in November, i.e. within the next six weeks.

Chapman stated to DailyMail,

"Yes, I will find him."

He further added:

"I'm chasing several leads. We've got a lot of leads. I can't tell you more, but we are getting leads every ten minutes."

Dog the Bounty Hunter also told Fox,

"The reason I went to Mr. [Christopher] Laundrie is I carry a reputation with me. The reputation is, 'He gives you a second chance. He's gonna get you, but he gives you a second chance.'"

Dog the Bounty Hunter further explained to Fox about his reasons for volunteering in the search for Brian Laundrie. Duane said,

"(It's) because I lost a daughter, about the same age (of Gabby Petito, i.e. 22). I know what the parents feel like…"

He further elaborated,

"And you'd want justification, you want the guy behind bars. All of this alleged that he even committed the murder, but circumstantially, it looks like he did!"

How did Gabby Petito's alleged murder by Brian Laundrie get international attention?

Also Read

On September 14, Paris Campbell, a comedian and writer, posted about the case on her TikTok account, with around 150,000 followers (at the time). This caused the news of Gabby Petito being missing to go viral. Over the week, she posted over 40 updates on the case.

The videos caused several "social-media detectives" to speculate over the case, which gave it a lot of attention on the internet.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar