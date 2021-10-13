Who was Ricarlo Flanagan? 'Shameless' actor dead at 41

Famous actor Ricarlo Flanagan recently passed away aged 41. His agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, said that he contracted Covid-19 several weeks ago.

Golfman added that Flanagan was one of the nicest people and the best performers, and everyone was heartbroken after hearing the news of his death.

A GoFundMe campaign raising money to get Flanagan back to his home and family in Cleveland, Ohio, described him as the best son, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend with different unique talents.

Comedian Steve Hofstetter said through Facebook that Ricarlo Flanagan was one of the kindest people he knew. The YouTuber also asked everyone to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

Stand-up comedian Jeff Horste also stated that Flanagan was one of the most sincere, supportive, and funniest people he knew.

About Ricarlo Flanagan in brief

The star entered comedy in 2007 when he found a flyer advertising for comedy classes. He attended one class and started his journey to be a comic.

He was a semi-finalist on the ninth season of Last Comic Standing in 2015. Flanagan then appeared in comedies like Insecure, The Mick, Kidding, and more and played recurring roles on Showtime’s Shameless and Disney XD’s Walk the Prank.

Ricarlo Flanagan was also a rapper under the name Father Flanagan. His debut album, Death of Davinchi, was released in 2010, followed by An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin in 2019 and Hope Your Proud in 2020.

Before his death, Flanagan was chosen to play a role in the film Emily the Criminal, alongside Aubrey Plaza.

Ricarlo Flanagan’s cause of death

Following his death, several celebrities and the public have paid tribute on social media. The actual cause of death remains unknown, but he seemingly died because of Covid-19 complications.

Flanagan shared news about testing Covid positive earlier this month and stated that he experienced severe symptoms. He revealed he’s had chest pains and said in a tweet that Covid is not a joke, and he wishes it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Ricarlo Flanagan even criticized Kyrie Irving for his anti-vaxxer stance and refusing to take the Covid vaccine. The NBA star was later not allowed to play until he got himself vaccinated.

Fans await more news about his death, but the fraternity has undoubtedly lost a shining light.

