How did Freddie Combs die? X-Factor star’s cause of death explored as his wife pays an emotional tribute 

The X-Factor alum Freddie Combs reportedly passed away on 10 September 2021 at the age of 49. The fan-favorite contestant died due to kidney failure at a hospital in Florida after years of struggles with health complications.

The news of his death was confirmed by his wife, Kay. She opened up to People about her husband’s demise through an emotional tribute and mentioned that she was blessed to be his partner:

"I was chosen and blessed to be his wife, best friend, caregiver [and] partner in ministry for 25 years."

Kay also shared that she knew about the impending tragedy a day before Freddie’s passing:

"The day before he was passing, I knew that it was coming. I mean, that's the day I had appointments [with the] palliative doctor and they were going to be giving me some hard news. So I knew that it was going to be rough."

Freddie Combs rose to prominence on the second season of The X-Factor after delivering a soulful rendition of Bette Midler’s Beneath My Wings. However, the musician had been battling critical obesity issues since childhood.

He weighed over 500 lbs during his time at the show. He was already working towards getting better and lost nearly 400 lbs from his highest weight of more than 900 lbs.

According to his official website, Freddie Combs nearly lost his life in 2009 due to his battle with obesity. The condition also left him confined to a wheelchair. His wife mentioned that his health deteriorated due to obesity related struggles even though he lost more weight after the show:

"He lost down to 385 lbs. And I can tell you, I have never been more proud of somebody. Ultimately, the battle with the weight and the fluid over the years contributed to kidney damage and then ultimately kidney failure."

Freddie Combs spent nearly 10 days in the hospital prior to his death. He was reportedly aware of his condition and had already discussed the possibity of his passing with his wife. Freddie’s eyes and cornea have been donated as per his final wishes.

A look into the life of singer Freddie Combs

Freddie Combs was a singer, musician and evangelist minister. He was born on 30 September 1971 in Jonesville, North Carolina. He attended Mars Hill University and was associated with The Pentecostals of Johnson City.

He is best remembered for his 2012 stint on The X-Factor. He won over the judges and earned four nods after delivering a mesmerizing cover of Beneath My Wings. He dedicated the song to his wife, who accompanied him to the show.

Freddie and Kay married in 1996 and lived in North Eastern Tennessee. He talked about his struggles with obesity during his audition and also praised his wife for her support:

“My wife Kay, she’s an incredible woman. She started caring for me right after we were married in ’96, and as my weight rose, more things were required of her. She’s the closest thing to an angel and a saint that I know.”

The evangelist mentioned that he wanted to give hope to people suffering from similar health issues through his music:

“When I was bedridden and never came out of the house, my music was never heard. My biggest dream would be to give hope to people who are my size so they can achieve their dreams. And I know people might think I would never have a chance, and maybe I don’t, but I hope the judges will look past my exterior and give a fat boy a chance.”

Judges Simon Cowell and L.A. Reid promised to support the musician if he decided to get healthier. Although Freddie Combs was later eliminated from the show, he successfully embarked on a weight loss journey.

Freddie Combs also appeared on TLC’s Ton of Love alongside Kay. A follow-up special titled Heavily Ever After also documented the couple’s daily struggles with obesity. The duo also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Access Hollywood and Entertainment Tonight.

The pair also traveled together for evangelical purposes until the COVID-19 pandemic affected their travel plans. Unfortunately, Freddie Combs passed away due to kidney failure just a few days before his 50th birthday.

Following his demise, Kay mentioned that the couple was always recognized for their X-Factor appearance and shared that fans knew about the singer’s weight loss journey:

"He was the type of person where it didn't matter where we were, we still would get recognized for being on X Factor. We had done a couple shows with TLC before X Factor, so folks knew that he was losing weight."

She also shared that Freddie wanted to touch people’s lives during his lifetime:

"I can't tell you the number of times he said, 'When I come to the end of my life, I want to be used up. I don't want to not touch people. I want every bit of my energy to have gone to touching somebody's life.'"

The singer’s sister Carolyn Rife has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover Freddie Combs’ forthcoming memorial at The Pentecostal of Cocoa in Florida as well as future expenses.

