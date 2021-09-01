Who is Diamond White? X-factor star accuses Billie Eilish of plagiarising "Ocean Eyes" from her song "Fire Fighter"

X-factor alum Diamond White recently accused Billie Eilish of plagiarism. The singer took to Twitter to share that the breakthrough hit Ocean Eyes was copied from her unreleased 2013 song Fire Fighter:

“Wait y’all I just found out that SOME THINGS in ocean eyes by Billie was allegedly stolen from a 13-14 year old me… receipts later”

Wait y’all I just found out that SOME THINGS in ocean eyes by Billie was allegedly stolen from a 13-14 year old me…….. receipts later….. — SUMMERLAND (@diamondwhite) August 28, 2021

She also shared snippets from her old song to highlight the chords and vocal melody that allegedly sounded similar to Ocean Eyes:

The revelation left Twitter abuzz, but Diamond White clarified that she admires Billie Eilish. She also mentioned that the similarity can also be co-incidental:

“I literally love Billie and I don’t even know for sure. It could just be a bunch of coincidences. Im going back to sleep.”

I literally love Billie and I don’t even know for sure It could just be a bunch of coincidences. Im going back to sleep — SUMMERLAND (@diamondwhite) August 28, 2021

White reportedly wrote Fire Fighter in 2013 but the song was never released on official streaming platforms. However, she has previously performed the track live at a charity concert.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish co-wrote Ocean Eyes with her brother Finneas. The song was released on SoundClound in 2015 and immediately went viral. It was officially launched as her debut single and played an important role in Billie’s rise to fame.

Meet singer Diamond White amid plagiarism drama with Billie Eilish

Diamond White is an American singer, voice artist and actress (Image via Getty Images)

Diamond White is an American singer, actress and voice artist who rose to fame after participating on The X Factor in 2012. She was born on 1 January 1999 in Detroit and raised by a single mother. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a child actress, taking part in musicals like The Color Purple.

The 22-year-old went on to lend her voice to many animated shows and movies including Phineas and Ferb, Transformers: Rescue Bots, Sofia the First, The Lion Guard, The Emoji Movie and Pinky Malinky, among others.

She also guest-starred in popular shows like The Big Bang Theory, The Haunted Hathaways, Girl Meets World and Black-ish.

In 2016, she bagged a recurring role in Sing It! and a supporting role in Boo! A Madea Halloween. She even reprised her role in the sequel Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. During her X-Factor journey she was mentored by pop icon Britney Spears.

The singer ended the show in fifth place after re-entering the competition following an initial elimination. She released her debut single Born Rich in 2015. She gained recognition after releasing her debut EP, Pressure, the same year.

Diamond White recently left the internet divided after accusing singer Billie Eilish of plagiarizing Ocean Eyes from her old song Fire Fighter.

diamond white performing her unreleased song for little kids rocks in 2013 pic.twitter.com/dKs5T7Yi1u https://t.co/QvjsHRtz8D — remote control (@blaquefeen) August 28, 2021

While most people supported White and asked Billie to give her due credit, some fans also defended the Grammy Award winner:

Diamond white is the hero we didn’t know we needed to finally defeat Billie Eilish https://t.co/NLojhwaDsg — Dan (@FagAgenda) August 28, 2021

billie was 10 when you were 13 and neither of y’all were well known. so tell me how two nobodies are gonna steal from eachother😭 pic.twitter.com/qRGa9XQeJY — clarisse ♡’s billie bossa nova (@bilslonely) August 28, 2021

diamond white has all right to express how she feels. i’m sick and tired of y’all always trying to silence black women whenever they try to speak up — ً (@nourmanis) August 28, 2021

i stand with diamond white pic.twitter.com/FwoaQOU4AJ — sivan (@agirlcalledsiv) August 28, 2021

y’all better give my good sis @diamondwhite her credit !! https://t.co/oQpsmclo4i — Kay 🅴 (@kaylamcleannx) September 1, 2021

so you titled a voice note with "2013" in hopes of us believing that it's from back then? girl bye😭 https://t.co/br39n8ebtW — mara BOBILLIE BREAKDOWN (@idleavealone) August 28, 2021

not tiktok saying diamond white actually has a case against billie.. literally no one else knows or cares besides y'all 🤔 ANYWAY — essence ♡'s diana ¹⁹ (@ru1nedher) August 30, 2021

I stand with my sis Diamond white tf Billie need to be sued 🗣🗣🗣 https://t.co/mDrvH4cVxM — ιт’ѕ ку 🦘 (@KYNGKYKY) August 29, 2021

now I like billie but y'all really gaslighting diamond white when she came with solid receipts and even performed the damn song live. "billie was 11" oh so now we conveniently forgot she has a brother who's involved in her music as much as she is? — not imani (@hoseokordei) August 29, 2021

i believe diamond white. but if anyone is to blame, it is finneas. 🤔 he took this, wrote the lyrics, put billie on the vocals and just ran with it. hmmm. 🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/3bEdkh3pQ9 — POPI. (@BoipeloPopi) August 28, 2021

As contradictory opinions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Billie Eilish will respond to Diamond White’s claims. As of now, neither singer has engaged in a legal battle regarding the plagiarism issue.

