Who is Diamond White? X-factor star accuses Billie Eilish of plagiarising "Ocean Eyes" from her song "Fire Fighter"

X-factor alum Diamond White recently accused Billie Eilish of plagiarism. The singer took to Twitter to share that the breakthrough hit Ocean Eyes was copied from her unreleased 2013 song Fire Fighter:
“Wait y’all I just found out that SOME THINGS in ocean eyes by Billie was allegedly stolen from a 13-14 year old me… receipts later”
She also shared snippets from her old song to highlight the chords and vocal melody that allegedly sounded similar to Ocean Eyes:
The revelation left Twitter abuzz, but Diamond White clarified that she admires Billie Eilish. She also mentioned that the similarity can also be co-incidental:
“I literally love Billie and I don’t even know for sure. It could just be a bunch of coincidences. Im going back to sleep.”
White reportedly wrote Fire Fighter in 2013 but the song was never released on official streaming platforms. However, she has previously performed the track live at a charity concert.
Meanwhile, Billie Eilish co-wrote Ocean Eyes with her brother Finneas. The song was released on SoundClound in 2015 and immediately went viral. It was officially launched as her debut single and played an important role in Billie’s rise to fame.
Meet singer Diamond White amid plagiarism drama with Billie Eilish
Diamond White is an American singer, actress and voice artist who rose to fame after participating on The X Factor in 2012. She was born on 1 January 1999 in Detroit and raised by a single mother. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a child actress, taking part in musicals like The Color Purple.
The 22-year-old went on to lend her voice to many animated shows and movies including Phineas and Ferb, Transformers: Rescue Bots, Sofia the First, The Lion Guard, The Emoji Movie and Pinky Malinky, among others.
She also guest-starred in popular shows like The Big Bang Theory, The Haunted Hathaways, Girl Meets World and Black-ish.
In 2016, she bagged a recurring role in Sing It! and a supporting role in Boo! A Madea Halloween. She even reprised her role in the sequel Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. During her X-Factor journey she was mentored by pop icon Britney Spears.
The singer ended the show in fifth place after re-entering the competition following an initial elimination. She released her debut single Born Rich in 2015. She gained recognition after releasing her debut EP, Pressure, the same year.
Diamond White recently left the internet divided after accusing singer Billie Eilish of plagiarizing Ocean Eyes from her old song Fire Fighter.
While most people supported White and asked Billie to give her due credit, some fans also defended the Grammy Award winner:
As contradictory opinions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Billie Eilish will respond to Diamond White’s claims. As of now, neither singer has engaged in a legal battle regarding the plagiarism issue.
Also Read: