Who is Anita Okoye? All about Paul Okoye's wife as she files for divorce 

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye’s wife, Anita Okoye, has filed for divorce. Details related to the crash of Paul’s marriage came out while the official petition was leaked. It mentions irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakdown of the marriage.

Paul Okoye and Anita Okoye tied the knot in 2014 after dating for 10 years. They are the parents of three children, and the news of the divorce has surprised their families and close friends.

Anita and her kids relocated to the US a few months back.@Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/U5QjBRy6pU — Gidifeednews (@Gidifeedbackup) August 20, 2021

A source said that both sides will proceed amicably with legal resolution and be the best co-parents for the sake of their children. The source added that Paul and Anita have been good friends. Just like other couples, they had issues between them for some time, but they plan to be on good terms.

According to Vanguard, Paul Okoye is currently on a press tour, and Anita Okoye has moved to the United States and is working on her master's degree as a graduate student. The divorce led to the end of one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity unions.

All about Paul Okoye’s wife

Lawyer social activist and entrepreneur Anita Okoye (Image via Instagram/anita_okoye)

Anita Okoye is well-known as the wife of Paul Okoye. She is a lawyer, social activist and entrepreneur, and has accomplished a lot throughout her life. Born on 8 November 1988, she is an indigene of Anambra state.

She studied law at the University of Abuja and did a Masters in Oil and Gas from the University of Dundee, Scotland. She worked in the Oil and Gas industry for eight years. She then quit the job in 2016 to become an entrepreneur.

Anita Okoye is the co-founder of the Cashew Apple Project, which focuses on contributing to the change of the world’s perception of Africa. She has even used the platform to contribute well to the African narrative. She is the author of a children’s book titled, The ABCs of Africa. Her love for Africa’s wealth as a part of her contribution to the CAP project was the inspiration behind it.

Anita is also the founder of a children’s fashion store called TannkCo in Lekki, which was launched in 2019. She is also the co-founder of a lifestyle furniture company for children, named Little Luxe.

Paul Okoye and Anita Okoye met for the first time at the University of Abuja in 2004. The couple became parents to son Andre in 2013 and married in 2014 at the Aztech Arcum Events Centre in Port Harcourt.

