How many kids does Hilaria Baldwin have? Alec Baldwin's wife claps back at trolls questioning her child's skin tone months after "heritage scandal"

Hilaria Baldwin recently took to Instagram to clap back at trolls judging her children on their skin tone, allegedly claiming Baldwin was not their mother. The fitness instructor shared a snap of her youngest daughter, Maria Lucia, on her Instagram story calling out the haters:

“I know... I know, sleuths... my skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter. Yes, they are mine. Trying to keep up with all these ideas… I have to say you have quite a bit of time on your hands.”

The latest drama comes months after Hilaria Baldwin’s controversy surrounding her heritage. Last year, the 37-year-old was accused of alleged cultural appropriation after a Twitter user made a thread claiming Baldwin “faked” her Spanish heritage.

Hilaria Baldwin's Instagram Story

Social media users pointed out that Hilaria Baldwin was born Hillary Lynn Hayward-Thomas and further scrutinized her accent. They also stated that the fitness trainer was born in Boston, Massachusetts instead of Mallorca, Spain as mentioned on the official website of her agency.

In response, Hilaria Baldwin shared a lengthy Instagram post explaining that she was raised with both American and Spanish cultures. She talked about feeling a “true sense of belonging” to both the countries and their respective cultures.

Following the controversy, the mother-of-six welcomed her youngest child with husband Alec Baldwin, through surrogacy in March 2021. Maria Lucia was born six months after Hilaria Baldwin gave birth to her fifth child, Eduardo Baldwin.

Meet Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s children

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin started dating around 2011. The couple got engaged in April 2012 and tied the knot the same year. They share six children together, also lovingly referred to as “Baldwinitos.”

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin had their first child, daughter Carmen Gabriela Baldwin (8) in August 2013. Their second child, son Rafael Thomas Baldwin (6), was born less than two years later.

The couple further extended their family by welcoming their third child, son Leonardo Angel Charles Baldwin (4) and fourth child, son Romeo Alejandro Baldwin (3), in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

In September 2020, the couple welcomed their fifth child, son Eduardo “Edu” Baldwin. Surprisingly, six months after Eduardo arrived, the pair had their sixth child, daughter Maria Lucia, through surrogacy.

As the youngest Baldwin children took the internet by storm, a source close to Hilaria told People:

“It's no one's business about a woman's right to choose how and when she expands her family.”

Hilaria Baldwin also suffered two consecutive miscarriages before having her youngest child through surrogacy. The Yoga Vida co-founder is also a step-mother to Alec Baldwin's eldest daughter Ireland Baldwin, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The Baldwin family recently attended The Boss Baby: Family Business premiere together. Hilaria Baldwin accompanied her husband Alec Baldwin on the red carpet along with all six of their children.

