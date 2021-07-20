How many children does Jeff Bezos have? All you need to know about his family as successful Blue Origin space launch pictures go viral

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has successfully made history once again. Besides being the richest man on earth, he is now one of the richest astronauts to officially return from space.

The 57-year-old was part of the historic New Shephard space launch, the first human flight to outer space. The mission was carried out by Jeff Bezos’ own aerospace firm Blue Origin.

The Blue Origin space mission was first announced on June 7th, 2021 and has been one of the most anticipated events in history. Images from the space launch went viral immediately upon release and left people in a frenzy.

Jeff Bezos took the space flight alongside his brother Mark Bezos, NASA alum Wally Funk (82) and physics student Oliver Daemen (18). While Wally is the oldest person to fly to space, Oliver is the youngest.

The Blue Origin space flight took off at 09:12 EST and arrived in ‘Zero-G’ at 9:16 EDT. During the individual status check after reaching space, Jeff Bezos described the moment as the “best day” of his life.

After an enthralling four minutes in space, the Blue Origin crew returned back to Earth safely landing in Texas around 9:23 EST. They were welcomed with loud cheers by overwhelmed family members and the on-ground mission team.

A look into Jeff Bezos’ family and relationships

After the successful Blue Origin space launch, Jeff Bezos was welcomed by his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, and sister, Christine, to the landing venue. Sanchez was photographed hugging Bezos after witnessing the historic moment.

Jeff Bezos, aka Jeffrey Preston Jorgenson, was born to parents Theodore and Jacklyn Jorgenson on January 12th, 1964 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Following her divorce with Bezos’ biological father, Jacklyn married Mike Bezos in 1968.

Mike adopted 4-year-old Jeff shortly after the marriage, officially changing his surname to Bezos. Jeff Bezos grew up with his two siblings, brother Mark Bezos and sister Christine Bezos, in Houston, Texas.

The billionaire met his now-former wife MacKenzie Scott in 1992 while working at the D.E. Shaw firm in Manhattan. The duo began dating and tied the knot the following year. They also moved to Seattle together after Bezos started working towards his dream venture.

MacKenzie stood by Bezos’ side as he gradually created Amazon and turned it into one of the largest multinational corporations in the world. Jeff Bezos shares four children with MacKenzie, three sons and a daughter.

The couple adopted their daughter from China. Despite belonging to one of the wealthiest families on the planet, Bezos's children have mostly stayed away from the spotlight.

The businessman’s eldest son is named Preston Bezos, but the names of his other children continue to remain undisclosed. Preston is reportedly 20 years old and studies at Preston University.

Jeff Bezos with his ex-wife and children (image via Getty Images)

After spending more than two decades together, Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie announced that they have been separated for a “long period of time.” The pair officially parted ways in 2019 and got divorced the same year after 25 years of marriage.

At present, Bezos holds 75% of the couple's stock in Amazon while MacKenzie holds the remaining 25%. The exes also share custody of their children.

MacKenzie is now married to high school teacher Dan Jewett, while Jeff Bezos has been dating celebrity news anchor Lauren Sanchez since 2019.

