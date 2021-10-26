American Film Institute honors 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a memorial scholarship fund

The American Film Institute (AFI) has announced a scholarship fund in the name of "all women cinematographers out there" after the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins was accidentally shot with a prop gun by Alec Baldwin on the set of the "Rust" film and died on the spot.

The Halyna Hutchinson Memorial Scholarship Fund, established for students at the AFI conservatory, will now serve as a way of remembering their slain 2015 alum.

Ukrainian native Halyna Hutchins, 42, lived in Los Angeles and was nominated as one of the American Cinematographer's Rising Stars of 2019. She completed her graduation from the American Film Institute in 2015.

Dr. Jennifer Cassidy @OxfordDiplomat Extremely glad to see my thoughts shared by the LA Times @latimes in their recent piece below. Thoughts that say Yes, Alec Baldwin is trending. But it’s Halyna Hutchins who lost her life. So #SayHerName . Remember her. latimes.com/entertainment-… Extremely glad to see my thoughts shared by the LA Times @latimes in their recent piece below. Thoughts that say Yes, Alec Baldwin is trending. But it’s Halyna Hutchins who lost her life. So #SayHerName. Remember her. latimes.com/entertainment-…

Hutchins showcased her work in commercials and films like The Mad Hatter, Archenemy, The Blindfire, and Darlin'.

Amanda Scott @tantriclens

#cinema #RIP 🙏 Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer.She grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. Graduated from the AFI Conservatory LA with MFA in Cinematography.American Cinematographer called her one of“Rising Stars of Cinematography 2019”. #RIP 🙏 Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer.She grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. Graduated from the AFI Conservatory LA with MFA in Cinematography.American Cinematographer called her one of“Rising Stars of Cinematography 2019”.

#cinema https://t.co/H4rKITTdK9

The American Film Institute dedicates Hutchinson Scholarship fund to mourn the tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins

Fast Company @FastCompany The 42-year-old director of photography, who died Thursday, was named one of American Cinematographer’s rising stars in 2019. f-st.co/nD5PV3g The 42-year-old director of photography, who died Thursday, was named one of American Cinematographer’s rising stars in 2019.f-st.co/nD5PV3g

The tragic incident took place during a shoot for the film Rust in New Mexico at around 1:50 PM on Thursday, October 21, when the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and director of the film Joel Souza, 48, were shot with a prop gun by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust.

Baldwin later removed pictures of his blood-soaked costume pictures from social media to mourn the loss.

Ukraine-born Halyna Hutchins passed away in a tragic onset accident

Female Filmmakers Fuse @FFFunite

Rest In Peace

#rip Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has passed away in a tragic accident onset. Halyna graduated from the AFI in 2015. She was named a “rising star” by American Cinematographer in 2019. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to Halyna’s husband and son.Rest In Peace Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has passed away in a tragic accident onset. Halyna graduated from the AFI in 2015. She was named a “rising star” by American Cinematographer in 2019. Our deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to Halyna’s husband and son.

Rest In Peace

#rip https://t.co/s4WcejXkUw

Chris Gardner @chrissgardner The Hollywood Reporter @THR Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Dies at 42 After Prop Gun Incident on Alec Baldwin Film thr.cm/XQtnEna Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Dies at 42 After Prop Gun Incident on Alec Baldwin Film thr.cm/XQtnEna Halyna grew up on Soviet military base in Arctic Circle, graduated from Kyiv National Uni w/degree in int’l journalism, worked on British docs as an investigative journalist, graduated from AFI, was selected as one of American Cinematographer magazine’s Rising Stars. A tragedy :( twitter.com/thr/status/145… Halyna grew up on Soviet military base in Arctic Circle, graduated from Kyiv National Uni w/degree in int’l journalism, worked on British docs as an investigative journalist, graduated from AFI, was selected as one of American Cinematographer magazine’s Rising Stars. A tragedy :( twitter.com/thr/status/145…

A statement from the sheriff's office in Santa Fe County had said that Hutchins was immediately taken to the University of New Mexico hospital by a helicopter, where she was declared dead.

Joel Souza, 48, was transported to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he was treated for the injuries and was later discharged.

Stephen Pizzello, the editor-in-chief of American Cinematographer, called Hutchins "a lovely person whose talent was obvious to everyone at the magazine."

He added:

"She was selected as one of the rising stars based on the artistic potential she displayed in the features Snowbound and Darlin'. Our thoughts are with her husband, her young son, and her family in Ukraine."

The American Society of Cinematographers and the American Cinematographer have encouraged the industry to honor Hutchins' memory by revisiting the issue of onset safety as one of its top priorities.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The AFI said in their statement:

"Words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community."

Edited by R. Elahi