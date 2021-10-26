American Film Institute honors 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a memorial scholarship fund

The American Film Institute (AFI) has announced a scholarship fund in the name of "all women cinematographers out there" after the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins was accidentally shot with a prop gun by Alec Baldwin on the set of the "Rust" film and died on the spot.
The Halyna Hutchinson Memorial Scholarship Fund, established for students at the AFI conservatory, will now serve as a way of remembering their slain 2015 alum.
Ukrainian native Halyna Hutchins, 42, lived in Los Angeles and was nominated as one of the American Cinematographer's Rising Stars of 2019. She completed her graduation from the American Film Institute in 2015.
Hutchins showcased her work in commercials and films like The Mad Hatter, Archenemy, The Blindfire, and Darlin'.
The American Film Institute dedicates Hutchinson Scholarship fund to mourn the tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins
The tragic incident took place during a shoot for the film Rust in New Mexico at around 1:50 PM on Thursday, October 21, when the director of photography Halyna Hutchins and director of the film Joel Souza, 48, were shot with a prop gun by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust.
Baldwin later removed pictures of his blood-soaked costume pictures from social media to mourn the loss.
Ukraine-born Halyna Hutchins passed away in a tragic onset accident
A statement from the sheriff's office in Santa Fe County had said that Hutchins was immediately taken to the University of New Mexico hospital by a helicopter, where she was declared dead.
Joel Souza, 48, was transported to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where he was treated for the injuries and was later discharged.
Stephen Pizzello, the editor-in-chief of American Cinematographer, called Hutchins "a lovely person whose talent was obvious to everyone at the magazine."
He added:
"She was selected as one of the rising stars based on the artistic potential she displayed in the features Snowbound and Darlin'. Our thoughts are with her husband, her young son, and her family in Ukraine."
The American Society of Cinematographers and the American Cinematographer have encouraged the industry to honor Hutchins' memory by revisiting the issue of onset safety as one of its top priorities.
The AFI said in their statement:
"Words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community."