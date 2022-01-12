What is WooPlus? Zayn Malik's supposed online dating profile goes viral three months after Gigi Hadid split 

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has joined the WooPlus dating site following his split from model Gigi Hadid. A video of him using facial recognition to verify users has gone viral online, confirming his entry on the dating app.

WooPlus caters to plus-sized individuals and assures users that they will not be discriminated against because of their body. The CEO of the platform, Neil Raman, revealed that the current dating scene is cruel to plus-sized individuals, making this site a safe space for them.

Zayn Malik was seen with a full beard, making faces to match the emoticons present on screen. He calls himself “Zed” on the dating site. His location is set to Ottaville, Philadelphia.

The 29-year-old heartthrob had previously mentioned in a Billboard magazine interview that he “likes girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas- the nice area.” He added,

“I like a fuller woman.”

Why did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid break up?

The “Pillowtalk” singer broke up with Gigi Hadid, his six-year-long partner, after he had an altercation with her mother.

Yolanda Hadid alleged that Zayn Malik pushed her into a dresser and yelled expletives at her.

The Daily Mail also reported that Yolanda Hadid let herself into the former couple’s residence when Gigi was modeling in Paris. Yolanda welcomed herself to their home to be with her granddaughter Khai.

Yolanda entered the home without Zayn’s consent, leading to him calling her a “f**king Dutch s**t,” amongst other jarring phrases.

Since then, Zayn has denied striking Yolanda but confirmed that the two found themselves in a heated situation. He also released a statement on Twitter regarding the same, which read:

As Zayn explores his dating options, he continues to co-parent his 16-month-old daughter along with Gigi Hadid. A source told People magazine:

“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though.They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

Prior to dating Gigi, Zayn was linked to model Neelam Gill. He was also engaged to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards.

