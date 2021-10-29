Who is Yolanda Hadid? Gigi Hadid's mother considering filing police report after accusing Zayn Malik of striking her 

Pillowtalk singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid have reportedly split following Mailk’s alleged altercation with the model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. News of the duo calling it quits comes shortly after Yolanda Hadid, 57, claimed to be “struck” by the former One Direction band member during an argument.

As sources told TMZ that Yolanda Hadid plans to file a police report, the musician said in a statement to the same paparazzi that he:

“adamantly denies striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter, I decline to give any further details.”

US magazine claimed that an insider stated that “some of their [the couple’s] issues” stem from an “irresponsible” incident, which involved Malik. The musician allegedly got into a fight outside a New York City bar in June which led to the 26-year-old model being unhappy with his actions.

Who is Yolanda Hadid? RHOBH mother plays role in Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's breakup

Dutch native Yolanda Hadid rose to popularity after being cast in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality show star also had a flourishing career on the ramp, walking in several shows around the world, including Paris, Milan, Tokyo, Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, etc.

Aside from a booming career in front of the cameras, she also became a well-known interior designer prior to hosting her own series, Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, in 2018.

Yolanda Hadid gained traction amongst followers through RHOBH and ultimately left the reality show in 2016 after starring in three seasons. Since then, the model has divorced her second husband, David Foster, and her three kids Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid went on to become modeling superstars.

Yolanda Hadid tied the knot with Mohamed Hadid, a real estate developer, in 1994. The two split in 2000 after their last child Anwar Hadid was born in 1999.

Zayn Malik issues Twitter statement condemning Yolanda Hadid’s actions

As rumors of the 28-year-old striking at Yolanda Hadid came into being, the British singer took to Twitter, mentioning that he wished matters were dealt with in private. In a lengthy statement, he said:

“As you all know, I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

He continued:

“In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now there is divisiveness, and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

A spokesperson for Gigi Hadid reportedly told E! News that the 26-year-old model “is solely focused on the best for Khai” and is asking for “privacy during this time.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik started dating in November 2015 before they broke up less than a year later. The two reconciled in January 2020 and announced Gigi’s pregnancy to the world three months later. Gigi gave birth to their daughter Khai Hadid Malik in 2020.

