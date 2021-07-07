Who is Sharna Burgess? All about Brian Austin Green's girlfriend as Megan Fox throws shade at her ex-husband in a now-deleted comment

Megan Fox was seemingly seen supporting the union between Brian Austin Green (her ex) and his current girlfriend Sharna Burgess. She left a cryptic comment on a photo uploaded by Green, but people think there might be more to the gesture.

Green shared a snap on Instagram on July 6 where he and Sharna were kissing at Walt Disney's Animal Kingdom. The caption said,

“It’s been really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with.”

Fox responded by writing “Grateful for Sharna” with a Purple Heart emoji. But she later deleted the comment. However, many people spotted it before she could remove the comment. Eventually, people started sharing their opinions.

The response was positive and negative. Few people said that their respect increased for Megan Fox given her maturity in the situation, while others claimed that her comment was rejoicing that someone else has to deal with Green.

Who is Sharna Burgess?

Born in Wagga Wagga, Burgess has been a talented dancer since her childhood. Her dancing skills improved with training in jazz, gymnastics, and ballet. She has won state and national accolades for dance.

Burgess is one of the most beloved performers on "Dancing with the Stars." She has various interests and has shared some details of her private life in public.

At 18, Burgess traveled to London and landed a spot on the popular show "Simply Ballroom." Choreographer Jason Gilkison provided her with the opportunity to "Burn the Floor."

Apart from dancing, Burgess enjoys shooting guns. She spends a few hours working on her shooting skills and can handle a rifle like professionals.

Burgess' net worth is around $750,000. The valuation might have increased since she became a part of "Dancing with the Stars."

