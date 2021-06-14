“Megan Fox is treated so badly": Emily Ratajkowski slams Judd Apatow's "This is 40"

American model and actor Emily Ratajkowski recently called out the 2012 American comedy film "This is 40." In a recent conversation with Amy Schumer during the Tribeca Film Festival, the actor publicly denounced a character from the film called “Desi,” played by Megan Fox.

According to Page Six, Emily shared that although the film is “hilarious and spot-on,” the script did not do justice to Megan Fox’s character. The character was apparently sexualized during the course of the movie.

During the talk session, Emily Ratajkowski said:

“I recommend everybody who has a husband or wife and kids to watch it [but] Megan Fox is treated in it so badly.”

Written and directed by Judd Apatow, the film stars Leslie Mann and Paul Rudd in lead roles. The conversation regarding the film between Emily and Amy also took a slightly awkward turn as Jude Apatow was also Amy Schumer’s mentor.

However, Emily and Amy brushed it off on a humorous note.

Emily Ratajkowski calls out Jude Apatow’s 2012 film

Apatow made “This is 40” in 2012 as a spin-off to his 2007 film “Knocked Up.” Fox’s character “Desi,” works in the protagonist, Debbie’s boutique. Desi is suspected to be stealing money from the boutique due to the nice things she can afford.

However, it was later revealed that Desi also works as an escort in addition to working at the boutique. During the film, the character was objectified on a few occasions.

That particular aspect did not sit well with Emily Ratajkowski, as per her recent comments. After Emily’s opinion on the character, Schumer asked the actor:

“Oooh, that movie is not aging well?”

Emily responded in agreement and shared:

“That movie is not aging well.”

The 30-year-old model brought up the movie once again, playfully asking Schumer for the name of the creator. Amy replied to the question humorously and took Apatow’s name.

“It’s Judd Apatow. I don’t care, I’m ready to burn that bridge to the ground tonight.”

Amy Schumer stepped into the limelight on the big-screen holding Judd Apatow’s hand. The renowned director discovered Amy’s talent after he heard the comedian on radio during her appearance in Howard Stern’s show.

Apatow wanted to collaborate with Amy and directed the performer on her first feature film “Trainwreck.” The film received immense success upon its release in 2015.

During the conversation with Emily Ratajkowski, Amy also shared that Judd was a “good ally” to her all along.

Judd Apatow is yet to share an official statement in response to Emily Ratajkowski’s latest opinion on “This is 40” and the character of “Desi.”

