Where to watch 'My Mom Your Dad’: Release date, trailer, and more

My Mom Your Dad is a new dating series that is all set to premiere on HBO Max this week. The concept of the show is a bit different from the regular “finding love” ventures.

In My Mom Your Dad, a group of college-age children enlist their single parents to move into a house and find love for the second time.

The creators are father-daughter duo Greg and Hailey Daniels. Speaking about the show, HBO Max exec Jennifer O’Connell said:

“Created by a father-daughter duo who represent the two-generational perspectives in the show, the concept of My Mom, Your Dad is heartfelt, hilarious, and cringeworthy. Greg’s comedic brilliance with Haley’s original ideas, combined with the unscripted expertise of ITV Entertainment and the multi-talented Yvonne Orji is sure to result in highly addictive viewing.”

When will 'My Mom Your Dad’ air?

The new reality dating show is all set to premiere Thursday, January 13, on HBO Max with eight episodes.

Viewers can also opt for different streaming services like Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV to get the channel. The episodes will also be available on the network's site after the premiere.

What to expect from the new dating series

The trailer for My Mom Your Dad provides viewers with a unique take on dating. Filled with a few cringy yet heartwarming moments, the show is set to entertain fans with a new social dynamic.

There’s also a twist in the plot. While the parents will be at a house called Second Chance Retreat, their children will be staying at a nearby property as they keep an eye on the adults. The trailer gives a glimpse of the kids watching their parents through multiple TV screens mounted on a wall.

To add fun and humor, the concept allows the children to play pranks on their parents as well. The official synopsis of the reality show reads:

“A group of single parents who have been nominated by their college-age kids for a second chance at love. The parents move into a house together, unaware that their adult children are right down the street living in a second house, watching their every move through hidden cameras and manipulating their encounters.”

It further stated:

“From humorous cringe moments to heartwarming confessions, the kids will see their parents in a whole new light as they are presented with opportunities to select who they'll be matched with on one-on-one dates, and who may join the family Thanksgiving for years to come.”

Hosted by Emmy-nominated actress and standup comedian Yvonne Orji, the series’ showrunner is Sam Dean (Love Is Blind and FBoy Island). The executive producers of My Mom Your Dad are Dean, Simon Thomas, David Eilenberg, and Bernie Schaeffer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi