Who is Emma Cannon? All about Casie Colson Baker's mom as Machine Gun Kelly's daughter steals the show at 2021 AMAs

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter Casie Colson Baker stole the show as she appeared on the red carpet of AMAs 2021 with the rapper. The father-daughter duo won several hearts as they adorably posed for the camera.

The pair looked elegant in complimentary black outfits and locked their pinky fingers for a picture. The 13-year-old donned a graceful cut-out black gown with golden accessories, while her father wore a stylish black full-sleeve top adorned with silver accessories and black pants.

The Bad Things singer bagged the Favorite Rock Artist title and also took to the stage to present an award. Meanwhile, his daughter called the rapper a “cool dad” while speaking to ET Online and said she had a “fun night” at the show.

Machine Gun Kelly shares Casie Colson Baker with his former partner Emma Cannon. Although the couple split several years ago, the rapper shares a close bond with his daughter. They are often spotted hanging out in L.A. and also attend several events together.

Meet Machine Gun Kelly’s ex, Emma Cannon

Machine Gun Kelly shares daughter Casie Colson Baker with Emma Cannon (Image via Instagram/machinegunkelly)

Machine Gun Kelly was reportedly in a relationship with Emma Cannon before he skyrocketed to fame with his album Lace Up. According to Cheat Sheet, the pair met as teenagers after the rapper settled in Ohio with his father.

Reports suggest they crossed paths during a blink-182 concert and briefly dated before the musician entered the rock scene. The couple welcomed their first and only child, daughter Casie Colson Baker, in 2008 when the rapper was just 18 years old.

Not much is known about Emma Cannon as she mostly stays out of the spotlight and does not have a public social media account. The duo parted ways after a short relationship but reportedly maintained an amicable bond due to their daughter.

Emma is rumored to be the muse behind Machine Gun Kelly’s 2013 track Her Song, where he laments losing love while chasing fame and his own dreams:

“I’m just out here chasing my dreams girl/But it’s crazy cause that dream cost me my dream girl/Promise you I wouldn’t change before I left/Now I think leaving is the one thing I regret.”

The rapper has also appreciated his ex for being a “great mother” to their child. In a now-deleted Instagram post from 2013, the rocker addressed Emma as the “best mother I have seen firsthand” on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

The Rap Devil crooner has also continued to raise his daughter and often shares photos of her on social media. Following his break-up with Emma, the singer was linked to Amber Rose, Noah Cyrus, and Sommer Ray, among others. He is currently in a relationship with actress Megan Fox.

Edited by Siddharth Satish