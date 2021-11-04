Who are Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's kids? All about their daughters as couple recounts "jealousy" in relationship

On Wednesday, 3 November 2021, star couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard appeared on Drew Barrymore's talk show. During the episode, Shepard (46) spoke about a range of things, including their children and his open relationship before dating Bell.

Shepard shared that he had been in an open relationship for nine years, leading to much jealousy from his wife, Kristen Bell (41).

The Zathura star explained:

"There was a ton of jealousy…for pretty good reasons. I had been in an open relationship for nine years, I was blacked out a big chunk of my life. You know, there were a lot of things for her to be concerned about."

However, Shepard praised his wife for not being jealous anymore after they were engaged. He said:

"I'd say once we got engaged, some kind of switch for me seemed to change. And I find her to be incredibly not jealous, which is an incredibly hot characteristic in a partner."

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's daughters

The celebrity couple have two daughters together, Lincoln and Delta. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard began their relationship in 2007 before getting engaged in 2010. They chose not to marry until California passed the same-s*x marriage law in 2013. Following its implementation in the same year, the couple tied the knot in October.

The pair welcomed Lincoln Bell Shepard on 28 March 2013, and Delta on 19 December 2014.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell's approach to raising Lincoln and Delta

In January, while speaking to Justin Timberlake on his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard stated that he is worried about the couple's public careers affecting their daughters. He further recounted asking his daughters not to reveal their mother's iconic role as the hyper-popular Princess Anna in Disney's animated film series Frozen.

Shepard reminisced about his conversation:

"And I know you're proud, and you should be able to say that, but I'm just warning you that will probably make other kids jealous and they won't know how to handle that feeling."

Meanwhile, the couple also made headlines in August, when Kristen Bell jokingly revealed on The View that she does not bathe her daughters regularly. The Veronica Mars star said:

"It's not so much of a joke that I wait for the stink. That tells you when they need to bathe."

In September, on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bell also spoke about her daughters' habit of leaving notes. She said:

"Sometimes it'll be an 'I love you,' but most times, it's about what stuff is hers and what not to touch."

Last week, while speaking to Gwyneth Paltrow on Dax Shepard's podcast, the couple revealed that they already had the 'birds and bees' talk with their children. However, they did not use such analogies and explained the process in all its glory and original terminology.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul