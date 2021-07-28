"Poor hygiene and parenting": Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher "gross" memes trend after revealing they don't believe in bathing their kids

Recently, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher appeared on Spotify's Armchair Expert podcast. During the interview, the couple revealed that they do not believe in regularly bathing their children, daughter Wyatt (6) and son Dimitri (4).

While speaking to hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about a skincare routine, Mila Kunis shared that she did not have the amenities to shower much as a child. The actress then spoke about following a similar pattern with her children:

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever."

In response, Ashton Kutcher added:

"Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

The "That 70s Show" co-stars also confessed about not following a regular bathing schedule themselves. These shocking revelations from Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have left the internet abuzz.

While some users called out the couple for their way of parenting, the majority responded with a plethora of hilarious memes on social media.

Twitter trolls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's parenting with hilarious memes

The stars first met as on-screen partners for That 70s Show in 1998. They remained in touch after the show but were not romantically involved until 2012.

After parting ways with their respective partners at the time, the pair reconnected at the 2012 Golden Globes. They also moved in together the same year. Following a fairytale romance, the couple got engaged in 2014.

The same year, Kunis and Kutcher welcomed their daughter Wyatt Isabelle.

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ashton Kutcher even praised Mila Kunis for being a great mother:

"The most amazing thing about having a baby is my partner, Mila. She's the greatest mom; I can't even. I go to work every day, and I come home, and she's, like, perfect."

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher officially tied the knot on July 4th, 2015. The couple welcomed their second child, son Dimitri Portwood, the following year, and the family-of-four is adored by fans worldwide.

However, the dream pair were heavily trolled after revealing about not bathing their children daily. Social media users called out the actors for maintaining poor hygiene and turned their statements into a meme fest on Twitter:

me when i hear that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don’t bathe themselves or their kids too often pic.twitter.com/Bfy4ynd8Vx — Amalfi Media (@Amalfi_Media) July 28, 2021

Mila Kunis doesn’t bathe/shower daily.. pic.twitter.com/nKUQn3IheM — Moderna in my system.. (@iamkeiths) July 27, 2021

Of COURSE Mila Kunis isn't trying to bathe on the regular. Case in point: pic.twitter.com/QNWUkITTZt — Robert Anthony 🗣🎙#voiceover (@goldenvoicedguy) July 27, 2021

What Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutchers kids gotta look like before being able to bathe. pic.twitter.com/eW2ad13w0R — Rasta Reg (@RighteousReg) July 28, 2021

ashton kutcher and mila kunis when their kids teachers tell them they think their children should bathe more pic.twitter.com/AG93s5KJ0O — janea (@byeeitsjanea) July 27, 2021

Was wondering why Mila Kunis and Ashton Was trending and to see that they don’t bathe let alone they children. 😳 Jesus pic.twitter.com/Mc62JVB2D7 — Mark (@NiSoyFrijol) July 28, 2021

Wait so how often Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher bathe themselves and their kids???? pic.twitter.com/O3amKLg1LF — Tyson (@itstysonbaby) July 28, 2021

Why am I not surprised that Mila Kunis ( a yt woman) said she doesn’t bathe often?🌚 pic.twitter.com/M50kPwu3lG — 💦Damita “The Body That Loves You” Adu Carey💦 (@DamitaMiDe) July 27, 2021

I'm not surprised that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don't bathe their kids. A nice Mexican lady does that for them! pic.twitter.com/fZ7DIhgwSB — Ivica Milarić (@filmzadanas) July 27, 2021

Did I seriously just read that Mila Kunis and Aston Kutcher don’t bathe themselves or their kids often?! pic.twitter.com/G753CWwzJ9 — M 💎✨🖤 Liv || Roderick || Naomi (@megannnnn____) July 27, 2021

Mila Kunis: you only need to bathe your kids when there's visible dirt on them....



Me: pic.twitter.com/sIYHqYGkcY — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) July 27, 2021

Man that Mila Kunis and Kutcher not bathing tweet had the right stuff from sensible people AND THE AMOUNT OF WHITE PEOPLE AGREEING



Oh lawd they don't bathe AND don't wash their asses pic.twitter.com/FInUoLrtd4 — sal but ˢᵃᵈᵈᵉʳ (@bumsal) July 28, 2021

Mila Kunis: my kids don't bathe, my husband don't bathe, and I dont bathe...#BlackTwitter: pic.twitter.com/Sc00FFAC0o — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) July 27, 2021

mila kunis when she realizes it’s time to bathe pic.twitter.com/FlBf6snEYR — ♡︎ 𝑙𝑜𝑣𝑒, 𝑛𝑎𝑡𝑒 ♡︎ (@lovenateyboi) July 27, 2021

MILA KUNIS: We only bathe when we can see the dirt. pic.twitter.com/XlILmOrwSB — Young Jim Jarmusch is a mood (@JarmuschMood) July 27, 2021

Mila Kunis previously spoke about parenting during an appearance on the Teach Me Something New podcast:

"We're very goofy parents when it comes to our children, but that doesn't [mean we] have skill. I think that's just [us] being idiots. We're very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself."

Amid the heavy online trolling, it remains to be seen if Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will address the latest reactions to their parenting in the days to come.

