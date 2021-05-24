"Three-way open relationship?": Fans react with hilarious memes as Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, and Rita Ora indulge in PDA

Fans across the world were recently left gobsmacked upon seeing the unlikely trio of Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and Tessa Thompson cozying up to one another in Australia.

The trio were recently photographed sharing a few drinks and enjoying each other's company on a terrace in Sydney.

Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in an open relationship with Tessa Thompson? pic.twitter.com/SmxqwXN2lm — CarineK 's version. 💛 (@CarineK) May 23, 2021

What ended up sending fans into a collective frenzy was the aforementioned set of pictures captured by The Daily Mail, in which the "Jojo Rabbit" director can be seen planting a kiss on "Creed" actress Tessa Thompson and his rumored beau, English singer-songwriter Rita Ora.

Barely had the internet had time to wrap their heads around Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's whirlwind romance, they were made to comprehend the sight of Tessa Thompson possibly entering the picture.

In light of the trio indulging in an unexpected display of affection, Twitter was soon abuzz with a barrage of reactions, most of which were in the form of hilarious memes.

Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and Rita Ora's three-way kiss sends fans into a frenzy

Taika Waititi is currently shooting in Australia for "Thor: Love and Thunder," the highly anticipated sequel to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

Tessa Thompson is set to reprise her role as Asgardian warrior Valkyrie in the film. While Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have been frequently spotted in public of late, the inclusion of Tessa Thompson into what is being perceived by many as Hollywood's latest polyamorous relationship has sparked a barrage of burning questions online.

The viral pictures have also brought the trio's relationship status under intense scrutiny, with many wondering if Taika Waititi has officially moved on after separating from his wife Chelsea Winstanley.

Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora, on the other hand, have come out as bisexual in the past, with the former even once admitting that she "deeply loves" actress and singer Janelle Monae.

In light of the trio recently cozying up to one another, scores of fans flocked to Twitter to respond via a plethora of hilarious memes:

Me unable to believe I wasn’t invited to kiss Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora: pic.twitter.com/0i3LVKz3l5 — Hayles | MI SPOILERS (IA) (@parrishpevensie) May 23, 2021

I’m also tryna kiss taika waititi and Tessa Thompson… Rita Ora count your fucking days pic.twitter.com/HXoXiEFZip — sonia (@sxniabh) May 23, 2021

what-taika waititi, tessa thompson and rita ora THEY- pic.twitter.com/6orAS4gpra — ‎४ maddie | loki’s personal tiddie kisser (real) (@moonshinecas) May 23, 2021

Brie Larson rn after seeing Tessa Thompson with Taika Waititi and Rita Ora pic.twitter.com/pk4EZ81VH6 — Julian: into the Julian-Verse | BLM (@cooljulian5) May 23, 2021

pictures emerging of a three way kiss between taika waititi, tessa thompson and rita ora definitely wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card wtf pic.twitter.com/Ap1WFC7V55 — paulˣ (@paulswhtn) May 23, 2021

📲 JUST IN: Spotify activity shows Brie Larson listening to “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo on repeat since paparazzi photos of Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, and Rita Ora got released pic.twitter.com/8OrH83b7aV — daniela (@MlLFISM) May 23, 2021

brie larson on her way to the thor: love and thunder set after seeing tessa thompson, rita ora, and taika waititi pic.twitter.com/1fFH58P4m4 — alex (@shhurii) May 23, 2021

Me finding out in a matter of seconds that Taika Waititi has actually not been married for years now and also he’s dating Rita Ora and also they were seen making out with Tessa Thompson pic.twitter.com/y0fpfmPk1R — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) May 23, 2021

is there room for another in this rita ora, taika waititi, tessa thompson thing? asking for a friend (myself) pic.twitter.com/iyZGQb9KoF — Sophieeee (@iamsophiedawson) May 23, 2021

Brie Larson running to Australia after seeing those pictures of Tessa Thompson, Rita Ora, and Taika Waititi in a three way kiss pic.twitter.com/zU6tmZprUO — Yisus Wick (@yisuswick) May 23, 2021

Me seeing those photos of Rita Ora, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi pic.twitter.com/dNTDFDeDLC — Kate Thornley (@KateThornley3) May 23, 2021

me coming back to twitter to see taika apparently in a poly relationship with tessa thompson and rita ora pic.twitter.com/ch4Xoc3dHz — robin ⊗ the eddie brock kinnie (@robinmaxim0ff) May 23, 2021

if you would’ve told me a year ago tessa thompson, rita ora, and taika waititi would be in a throuple i would’ve slapped you and called you a liar. — kenzie (@phosphorence) May 23, 2021

rita ora and taika waititi was random enough, and now tessa thompson has been added to the mix pic.twitter.com/b7EobuFIzv — morgan (@nationalperrie) May 23, 2021

Me: Tessa Thompson is trending with Taika Waititi.. there must be news about the new Thor movie

Me: *clicks the trending topic*

Me: pic.twitter.com/l5hfD9veLP — TeeByrdie (@tonjibyrd) May 23, 2021

Who had Taika Waititi, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson being in a polyam relationship on their 2021 bingo card? pic.twitter.com/JebBj4fYdP — Jake ✡️ (@Cal_Kcstis) May 23, 2021

Gon head Tessa Thompson girl 🙌🏾🌸 pic.twitter.com/FpJuOYMLta — Nicole Bad & Blerdy (@alamanecer) May 23, 2021

POV: You are Taika Waititi hanging out with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson pic.twitter.com/mmdXRCa3xS — Charles 🤠 (@gnarlesharris) May 23, 2021

brie larson when she sees she wasn’t invited with tessa thompson taika waititi and rita ora pic.twitter.com/tLTHyu7mnS — zack (@sightIess) May 23, 2021

Brie Larson running to Australia after seeing those pictures of Tessa Thompson, Rita Ora, and Taika Waititi in a three way kiss pic.twitter.com/xU2zmGOSZt — wendy (@darthvaI) May 23, 2021

pov: you hop on twitter to see pics of taika waititi, tessa thompson and rita ora having a three way kiss. good for them. as they should. pic.twitter.com/LzysSAJAr9 — Jordy 🌱 (@19_6_2020) May 23, 2021

came back from work only to find out that apparently taika waititi, rita ora and tessa thompson are all in a relationship with each other pic.twitter.com/w9F72Z0MSU — oana 🌹🌸 (@kyloamidalas) May 23, 2021

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson having a tree sum is not what I was expecting on this Sunday. Promos for Thor will be interesting. pic.twitter.com/sJ6IBRFSeM — femy (@femysoko) May 23, 2021

The rest of the Avengers cast seeing Taika Waititi with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson pic.twitter.com/dKUee3YY07 — Pyrex Flask (@P_Stealz) May 24, 2021

pov: you’re scrolling through Twitter and see people talking about Tessa Thompson Taika Waititi and Rita Ora pic.twitter.com/eDQ6sEZo2X — ki (@kiskkbcg) May 23, 2021

“You’re gonna go make the best marvel movie, the best mockumentary, a wholesome film with nazis, then you’re gonna go and pull Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson.” - Taika Waititi pic.twitter.com/YjeT65cEAI — Kyle, cabbage thief (@KyleLimePie) May 24, 2021

starting my day in the best way possible - checking to see why Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are trending pic.twitter.com/ypyd10xMXx — Aoife Wilson (@AoifeLockhart) May 24, 2021

Y’all see this Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson throuple with Taika Waititi ??? shit caught me off GUARD … bitch wtf ??? pic.twitter.com/LNYU5rpC8b — randomstan (@randomstan14) May 23, 2021

My reaction to all the Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson tweets pic.twitter.com/k8WL0YayDH — fern ᱬ loki era 𖤍 (@fernmaximoff) May 24, 2021

y’all telling me that rita ora, taika waititi, and tessa thompson are a THROUPLE?????? ???



i mean good for them but ?????????? pic.twitter.com/2tb5QjI2J9 — willow (@Iuvermore) May 23, 2021

Taika Waititi when asked to choose between Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson pic.twitter.com/F9eiZGTNFL — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) May 24, 2021

taika waititi’s kissed tessa thompson and slept in the same bed as chris hemsworth and tom hiddleston... he’s living all of our dreams pic.twitter.com/HL7HWegX8s — h (@veiledloki) May 24, 2021

taika waititi i want what you have pic.twitter.com/WhQYd4dRZz — Julian: into the Julian-Verse | BLM (@cooljulian5) May 23, 2021

just saw Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Tessa making out on my timeline pic.twitter.com/PXbvt8boit — Jerm. (@lilfilme) May 23, 2021

Based on the reactions above, it looks like the internet is certainly having a field day reacting to the viral pictures of Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and Rita Ora.

All eyes are now on the popular trio as their relationship status remains shrouded in a dense layer of intrigue and heightened online interest.