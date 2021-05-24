"Three-way open relationship?": Fans react with hilarious memes as Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, and Rita Ora indulge in PDA

Fans across the world were recently left gobsmacked upon seeing the unlikely trio of Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and Tessa Thompson cozying up to one another in Australia.
The trio were recently photographed sharing a few drinks and enjoying each other's company on a terrace in Sydney.
What ended up sending fans into a collective frenzy was the aforementioned set of pictures captured by The Daily Mail, in which the "Jojo Rabbit" director can be seen planting a kiss on "Creed" actress Tessa Thompson and his rumored beau, English singer-songwriter Rita Ora.
Barely had the internet had time to wrap their heads around Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's whirlwind romance, they were made to comprehend the sight of Tessa Thompson possibly entering the picture.
In light of the trio indulging in an unexpected display of affection, Twitter was soon abuzz with a barrage of reactions, most of which were in the form of hilarious memes.
Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and Rita Ora's three-way kiss sends fans into a frenzy
Taika Waititi is currently shooting in Australia for "Thor: Love and Thunder," the highly anticipated sequel to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.
Tessa Thompson is set to reprise her role as Asgardian warrior Valkyrie in the film. While Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have been frequently spotted in public of late, the inclusion of Tessa Thompson into what is being perceived by many as Hollywood's latest polyamorous relationship has sparked a barrage of burning questions online.
The viral pictures have also brought the trio's relationship status under intense scrutiny, with many wondering if Taika Waititi has officially moved on after separating from his wife Chelsea Winstanley.
Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora, on the other hand, have come out as bisexual in the past, with the former even once admitting that she "deeply loves" actress and singer Janelle Monae.
In light of the trio recently cozying up to one another, scores of fans flocked to Twitter to respond via a plethora of hilarious memes:
Based on the reactions above, it looks like the internet is certainly having a field day reacting to the viral pictures of Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and Rita Ora.
All eyes are now on the popular trio as their relationship status remains shrouded in a dense layer of intrigue and heightened online interest.