"Replace Chris Hemsworth!": Jack Black's Thor cosplay wins hearts online 

Jack Black has always been the person to make people laugh. This time he's done it by wearing a very revealing Thor outfit while riding a bike.

Jack Black usually takes comedic roles, and he is always up to date with pop culture. He recently released a short video on Twitter, calling himself the "New God of Thunder."

Jack black is an honest to god mood — KristaCrouch (@celestia_tae) February 7, 2021

Jack Black often uses self-deprecating humor and is happy to put himself in funny situations. He appeals to his fans because there's never any malice in his actions. His version of Thor embodies this very nature.

Jack Black sur le point de remplacer Chris Hemsworth dans Thor Love and Thunder ? 😂 pic.twitter.com/GXRcbauf7M — Matteo - Chaîne du Geek (@MatteoSapin) February 7, 2021

In the video, he rides around and performs stunts. The tweet garnered a lot of attention and went viral overnight. Twitter users and fans of cinema will appreciate the video.

Jack Black and his short video as Thor with The Immigrant Song > Marvel's Thor. Saw it on FB now, don't even @ me! No arguments will be entertained!! — UncleKenPazu (@KenZenKayZayMan) February 7, 2021

Oh petition to have @jackblack be the New new Thor when multiverses collide in phase 4. Thoughts @chrishemsworth ???https://t.co/uQpGSkN7ld — DealzwithaZ (@dealzwitha) February 7, 2021

Ideally, Chris Hemsworth will see this video and comment on it. A thumbs up from Chris Hemsworth could maybe even bring Jack Black into Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jack Black actually could be Thor, believe it or not

It is no secret that Marvel is coming up with an extended universe to fit all of the older movies with the new ones. It's already been confirmed that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reprising their Spider-Man roles for the new Spider-Man movie.

please play minecraft with me :] — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 7, 2021

This is a multiverse situation so that Jack Black could come into cinemas as a Thor from another universe. He won't have the same outfit he has on Twitter, hopefully, but it would be fun either way.

Marvel has been known to cater to fan service. This would be a great reason to cast Jack Black as Thor.

