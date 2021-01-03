Twitter reacts as Logan Paul challenges Chris Hemsworth to a fight after Floyd Mayweather

Recently, Logan Paul has expressed his willingness to fight Marvel’s Thor, Chris Hemsworth, after his bout against boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather.

Since Logan Paul’s February 20th bout against Floyd Mayweather was announced in early December, he has looked in great spirits and appears quite confident in his boxing ability. This is despite the overall consensus and Mike Tyson’s opinion that Logan Paul might be in trouble during the fight.

This is the promo for Logan Paul's next fight after Mayweather. pic.twitter.com/o3X20sxNtP — Meme Initiatives (@MemeInitiatives) January 3, 2021

Regardless, after multiple jibes and tall claims about the fight with Mayweather, Logan Paul appears to already be thinking about his next bout. On Twitter, he recently expressed his willingness to fight Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth next.

Logan Paul says he will fight Chris Hemsworth after the Floyd Mayweather bout

Since the fight was announced, Logan Paul has expressed confidence in his boxing abilities multiple times.

LOGAN PAUL SAID HE WANTED TO BOX CHRIS HEMSWORTH ????? HELP pic.twitter.com/IwUuEMCjVn — gar (@intohoIIand) January 2, 2021

Exclusive Sneak peek

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/iAkk1zof6V — dj🖤 (@djboutabag) January 3, 2021

He has posted various clips on Instagram and was seen talking to the media about how he is “bigger” than Floyd Mayweather. A compilation of the clips can be seen in the video below.

Why would logan fight chris hemsworth?🤔 chris is just training for a movie role, he’s not a boxer. I also don’t get why movie actor would get in the ring with the chance of getting hurt, when he earns a lot more money from movies — TajPauko (@TPauko) January 2, 2021

God, 2021 will be a YEAR if Logan Paul fights Chris Hemsworth. Omg. — alex (he/him) (@puckspaperbacks) January 3, 2021

People can argue that if Logan Paul can come through from the Floyd Mayweather bout without getting scarred, a fight against Chris Hemsworth might well appear to be an comprehensively easier assignment.

While Hemsworth is renowned for his overall physique and fitness, he has no experience in professional boxing and will be an easier opponent for Logan Paul. This of course, is an opinion that he himself shares.

I’ll fight him after mayweather https://t.co/kIqkYlb9fz — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 2, 2021

The only thing I'll say about it.....Logan Paul would beat Chris Hemsworth in a boxing match — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) January 3, 2021

On Twitter, he replied to a tweet showing off Chris Hemsworth’s boxing skills, and said that he will fight him after Floyd Mayweather. As can be seen above, Logan Paul showed no reluctance and appears to have sparked off rumors that are surely going to persist.

2021 SPOILER***



If Logan Paul beats Mayweather we are cursed to be in the wrong timeline of the simulation. All goes downhill from there pic.twitter.com/DJKzg74qDG — Foo & Foolio (@FoolioFoo) January 3, 2021

While Jake Paul’s prospective fight with Conor McGregor is still in the rumor mill, Logan Paul appears to have already set sights on his next high-profile opponent.

not logan paul trying to get chris hemsworth to fight him pls😭😭 — lilliana🦋 (@fallingcanyonn) January 3, 2021

Logan Paul thinks he can knock Mayweather out. pic.twitter.com/Wt1cCjFerD — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 3, 2021

Logan Paul waking up from getting knocked out by Floyd Mayweather pic.twitter.com/A1cmz1y5Ng — high chewz (@bigswagster) January 3, 2021

Of course, while there are some people who have given him a fair chance of surprising the world against Floyd Mayweather, the general consensus is that he has bitten off more than he can chew.

Twitter: Fans are discussing who will win between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather after the YouTuber Tweeted that he’ll fight Chris Hemsworth after the February 20 exhibition fight.



Me: Floyd. pic.twitter.com/a2bZM361iO — Dylan St. Jaymes (@Dylan_StJaymes) January 3, 2021

Logan Paul said he would fight Chris Hemsworth 🤣🤣🤣he would get DROPPED — Tank Works,Inc (@EvansMuva) January 2, 2021

A reminder for yall who think Logan paul has ANY chance at beating Mayweather pic.twitter.com/GYAf4q2xtX — dynamic cholo (@DynamicCholo) January 3, 2021

Of course, with the Mayweather bout scheduled for 20th February, a fight against Chris Hemsworth is at least a few months away, if at all it turns out to be a real possibility.

Bro @chrishemsworth would F u up — Lucas Payne (@LucasPa99035159) January 3, 2021

on some real shit, imagine Logan Paul beats Floyd Mayweather ☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/grRzhomewP — IG: abm.samm (@abmsamm) January 3, 2021

Until then, Logan Paul's fans will be hoping he can stun the world and do something legendary on February 20th, 2021.