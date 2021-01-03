Twitter reacts as Logan Paul challenges Chris Hemsworth to a fight after Floyd Mayweather

Recently, Logan Paul has expressed his willingness to fight Marvel’s Thor, Chris Hemsworth, after his bout against boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather.
Since Logan Paul’s February 20th bout against Floyd Mayweather was announced in early December, he has looked in great spirits and appears quite confident in his boxing ability. This is despite the overall consensus and Mike Tyson’s opinion that Logan Paul might be in trouble during the fight.
Regardless, after multiple jibes and tall claims about the fight with Mayweather, Logan Paul appears to already be thinking about his next bout. On Twitter, he recently expressed his willingness to fight Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth next.
Logan Paul says he will fight Chris Hemsworth after the Floyd Mayweather bout
Since the fight was announced, Logan Paul has expressed confidence in his boxing abilities multiple times.
He has posted various clips on Instagram and was seen talking to the media about how he is “bigger” than Floyd Mayweather. A compilation of the clips can be seen in the video below.
People can argue that if Logan Paul can come through from the Floyd Mayweather bout without getting scarred, a fight against Chris Hemsworth might well appear to be an comprehensively easier assignment.
While Hemsworth is renowned for his overall physique and fitness, he has no experience in professional boxing and will be an easier opponent for Logan Paul. This of course, is an opinion that he himself shares.
On Twitter, he replied to a tweet showing off Chris Hemsworth’s boxing skills, and said that he will fight him after Floyd Mayweather. As can be seen above, Logan Paul showed no reluctance and appears to have sparked off rumors that are surely going to persist.
While Jake Paul’s prospective fight with Conor McGregor is still in the rumor mill, Logan Paul appears to have already set sights on his next high-profile opponent.
Of course, while there are some people who have given him a fair chance of surprising the world against Floyd Mayweather, the general consensus is that he has bitten off more than he can chew.
Of course, with the Mayweather bout scheduled for 20th February, a fight against Chris Hemsworth is at least a few months away, if at all it turns out to be a real possibility.
Until then, Logan Paul's fans will be hoping he can stun the world and do something legendary on February 20th, 2021.Published 03 Jan 2021, 19:46 IST