Floyd Mayweather warns Youtube sensation Logan Paul will suffer same fate as UFC superstar Conor McGregor if they fight

Floyd Mayweather has issued a warning to YouTube sensation Logan Paul who recently claimed that he would destroy the undefeated boxer in a fight.

Mayweather took to Twitter to tell Logan that he will suffer the same fate that Conor McGregor did three years ago, if they ever fight. Mayweather said that he isn't interested in playing games with Logan and reminded him of what went down when the former two-division UFC champion called him out back in 2017.

Logan Paul last appeared inside a boxing ring when he lost to KSI in a rematch of their previous amateur boxing encounter. Logan says his sights are now set on Floyd Mayweather, who is 50-0 as a professional. Logan said that his significant height and weight advantage will help him beat Mayweather with ease.

“If I caught him. If I caught Floyd with one punch, one punch. I would snap the **** in half. You know me, I am eight inches taller. I am 40 lbs heavier.”

In response, Mayweather said that if the fight comes to fruition, he will make sure Logan suffers the same fate as Conor did when he challenged the undefeated boxer. Recalling his 2017 encounter with Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather said that he "had to put a muzzle" on the Irishman who had called him out for a super-fight.

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 19, 2020

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather - "The Money Fight"

Mayweather and McGregor faced each other in front of a packed T-Mobile Arena on August 26, 2017, in a fight termed that many referred to as "The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History". The fight recorded the second highest pay-per-view buy rate in history.

In the fight, McGregor got TKO'ed by Floyd Mayweather in the 10th round after being thoroughly dominated in the later rounds of the bout. However, the fight did propel the Irishman to international stardom and earned him a $100 million pay-day. Mayweather earned himself a whopping $280 million pay-day for the fight against McGregor.