Watch: Mike Tyson tells Logan Paul to his face that Floyd Mayweather is going to beat him

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has no doubt that Floyd Mayweather is going to beat Logan Paul when the two meet next month. Mayweather and Paul are going to participate in an exhibition boxing match on February 20, 2021. No venue of the match has been declared yet.

Mike Tyson recently appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, which currently has 2.74 million subscribers. Among other things, he talked about the upcoming fight between the two.

Watch part of the interview below:

Mike Tyson was asked what he thought of the matchup, and what his prediction of the result of the fight was.

Iron Mike confidently said that Floyd Mayweather is going to win the bout. However, he also said that Mayweather might let Logan Paul land a couple of punches to make the show worth the money of the viewers.

Mike Tyson to Logan Paul: The gym is Floyd Mayweather's vice

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Media Workout

Talking about the fight, Logan Paul asked Mike Tyson if he had any chance of fighting back or delivering a few punches. Praising Mayweather's dedication to the sport and overall fitness. Mike Tyson warned Paul that the boxer does not spend much time away from the gym, which makes him a very dangerous opponent. Both Logan Paul and Mike Tyson agreed upon the fact that the gym is the only "vice" Mayweather has got.

Mike Tyson: Floyd is going to beat his F***ing a**.... But he's gonna be good. He's gonna fight back though.

Logan Paul: You don't think there's an opportunity to land a big punch on Floyd?

Mike Tyson: Let me tell you something about Floyd. This is what I don't like about him either. No matter whatever we say about him, it could be true, but he's in that gym. He's a [gym] rat. He retired but he stayed in the gym. He can't help it... that's his heroin.

Logan Paul: Someone told me this, he does not have a vice.

Mike Tyson: No he does, the gym... he might let you hit a couple of times to make the show look good.

However, Mike Tyson also said that he did not mean Logan Paul would be a "charity case", but rather a "man" because he was challenging Floyd Mayweather.

Logan Paul will be going into the fight with one win and one split decision loss and one majority draw against fellow YouTuber KSI, while Floyd Mayweather has a 50-0 undefeated streak in professional boxing.