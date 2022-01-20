"Love is pain": Machine Gun Kelly reveals Megan Fox's engagement ring with thorns is designed to hurt

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that Megan Fox's engagement ring is designed to hurt and made with “actual thorns.” MGK opened up about the ring during a new interview with Vogue and said it signified how love was painful:

“The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!”

He further elaborated that the concept of the ring was to demonstrate a heart formed of two gemstones set together by a magnet:

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart.”

The singer also shared that the ring was made of “thoroughbred Colombian emerald” carved into the shape of a teardrop along with a diamond from jeweler Stephen Webster’s collection.

Fox and Kelly announced their engagement on January 12, 2022. At the time, the Bad Things hitmaker mentioned that the unique ring was a combination of emerald and diamond representing Fox and Kelly’s respective birthstones.

Twitter reacts to Megan Fox’s thorn engagement ring

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged on January 11 (Image via ABC/Getty Images)

Megan Fox and MGK sent fans into a frenzy after announcing their secret engagement earlier this month. The Transformers star revealed Kelly proposed under a banyan tree in a location where they first fell in love.

The actress also shocked fans after sharing the couple “drank each other’s blood” to celebrate the occasion. In February 2021, Kelly shared that his girlfriend gave him a drop of her blood in a vial necklace as a gift.

Social media users were further stunned when Kelly revealed Fox’s engagement ring was made of “actual thorns” to cause “hurt” if she attempted to take it off.

Netizens flocked to Twitter to share their reactions to the ring, with many asking journalists to stop interviewing the couple in the days to come:

MGK and Megan Fox got engaged after a year and a half of dating. The pair met on their upcoming film Midnight In The Switchgrass and grew closer during the pandemic.

The duo collaborated for the Bloody Valentine music video in June 2020 and officially confirmed their relationship the following month.

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green and shares three children with her ex-husband. Meanwhile, Kelly shares daughter Casie Colson Baker with former girlfriend Emma Cannon.

