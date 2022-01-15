How did John Mayer meet Bob Saget? Friendship explored as singer serves as pallbearer at late comedian's funeral

Bob Saget was laid to rest at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles on Friday, January 14, 2022.

The comedian’s Full House co-stars including John Stamos, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin were among the 300 guests who attended the private memorial service.

Meanwhile, his close friends John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Norman Lear, Ted Sarandos and Jude Apatow served as his pallbearers.

As per Variety, other stars like Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock and Seth Green were also seen at the venue.

Prior to Saget’s funeral, John Mayer and Jeff Ross retrieved his car from Los Angeles International Airport. Mayer also posted an emotional video remembering his late friend while performing the task.

The Last Train Home singer mentioned that Saget loved everyone he knew and adored every person who touched his life.

He also said that the actor was capable of spreading immense love to the world and made everyone feel like they were the protagonist of his life and he was the "main character" in their lives:

Bob Saget was found dead inside his hotel room in Orlando on January 9, 2022. According to The Daily Mail, the actor possibly died in his sleep due to cardiac arrest. He was 65 at the time of his death.

A look into Bob Saget and John Mayer’s friendship

Bob Saget and John Mayer remained friends for 18 years until the former's demise (Image via Charles Sykes/Getty Images)

Following Bob Saget’s tragic passing, John Mayer took to social media to pay tribute to his longtime friend. The singer wrote that he met many people in his life but only held on to Saget.

Mayer said that he realized the actor was the “realest thing” right after they first met.

According to Billboard, Mayer and Saget reportedly met in 2003 when the latter asked the musician to perform a stand-up comedy set for a benefit show at the Scleroderma Research Foundation. The duo went on to develop a close friendship after the event and stayed in touch.

In June 2021, the Full House star talked about his first meeting with Mayer during an appearance on Q104.3 New York. Saget shared that he took the singer to the Laugh Factory club in L.A., and made him perform a few "farm animal jokes."

The actor also called Mayer a "miraculous friend," while revealing that the duo became friends right after the event.

In 2017, Bob Saget joined John Mayer’s close friends to celebrate the singer’s 40th birthday in Brazil. The following year, Mayer shared a loving Instagram post on Saget’s birthday and called the actor a “very special human being”:

A "brother from another mother"

The singer also performed at Saget and Kelly Rizzo’s private wedding in 2018. Saget even dubbed Mayer one of his "dearest friends on this Earth" during the Here For You podcast in 2020.

Saget said Mayer was a "good and loving person" and had been there for him whenever needed. That same year, the actor also shared a heartwarming post for the singer’s birthday, calling him his “brother from another mother”:

John Mayer and Bob Saget remained friends for nearly two decades until the latter’s sudden demise. However, the singer has said he will “never forget” their friendship and Bob will stay with him “forever.”

