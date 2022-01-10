Bob Saget net worth: 'Full House' star's fortune explored as he passes away at 65

Television host Bob Saget passed away on January 9 at 65. He died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, and the Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed the news through Twitter.

A tweet by the Sheriff's department says that deputies responded to the hotel after security found the comedian in his room. He was announced dead at the scene, and no signs of foul play or drug use were found at the spot.

Orange County Sheriff's Office @OrangeCoSheriff

#BobSaget Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget https://t.co/aB1UKiOlmi

Bob's representative has not yet commented on the incident. The star was last seen at his show in Jacksonville on the night of January 8.

Bob Saget was worth millions

The TV star was mostly known for his performances as Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House and its sequel Fuller House on Netflix.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native's net worth was estimated to be around $50 million. Bob was active in the entertainment industry since 1977, as a result of which he accumulated a lot of wealth.

The Full Moon High star purchased a house with his then-wife Sherri Kramer in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood in 1990. He then bought another house in 2003 for $2.9 million in Los Angeles.

Bob Saget's life and career in brief

Born on May 17, 1956, as Robert Lane Saget, Saget's father was a supermarket executive, and his mother was a hospital administrator.

Bob Saget was part of various shows (Image via Rachel Murray/Getty Images)

Bob joined the cast of Full House in 1987 and was the host of America's Funniest Home Videos. He then directed the ABC television movie For Hope in 1996.

The Critical Condition actor's first feature film as a director was Dirty Work in 1998. Starring Norm Macdonald and Artie Lange, the film received negative reviews and was a box office failure. However, it became a cult classic.

Bob Saget was the host of the NBC game show 1 vs. 100 from 2006 to 2008. His HBO comedy special That Ain't Right was dedicated to his late father and was released on DVD in August 2007.

He played a recurring role in four episodes of the HBO TV series Entourage from 2005 to 2010. He was the writer, director, and lead actor in the direct-to-video parody nature documentary, Farce of the Penguins, released in 2007.

The Madagascar star was then seen on the ABC sitcom Surviving Suburbia alongside Cynthia Stevenson in 2009. He then appeared in the A&E series Strange Days in 2010.

Saget's book Dirty Daddy was released in 2014, and it was based on his career, influences, and experiences with life and death. He then made a guest appearance in two episodes of the sitcom Grandfathered.

Bob Saget was the host of ABC's Videos After Dark and CMT's Nashville Squares in 2019. He launched his podcast Bob Saget's Here For You in 2020.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Louie actor is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters from his previous marriage to Sherri Kramer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer