Who was Danny Kelly Jr ? Pro boxer shot dead in front of girlfriend and children in possible road rage attack 

On December 24, Maryland-based professional boxer Danny Kelly Jr. was killed in Temple hills in front of his girlfriend and three children. As per the official statement from the Prince George's County Police Department, the 30-year-old boxer was shot dead while he and his family were on their way to a holiday dinner.

At around 4:40 pm, PGPD officers responded to the call and found Danny Kelly Jr. unresponsive in the driver's seat of his SUV after being shot. The pro boxer was found on St. Barnabas Road and was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the murder and the shooter's identity is still ongoing. However, authorities have said they are looking into the possibility of this being a road rage-based crime. Kelly's girlfriend and children were not harmed in the shootout, PGPD reported.

Danny Kelly Jr's boxing career spanned seven years

Danny Roosevelt Kelly, Jr. was a professional boxer in the heavyweight division with around 14 boxing matches (as per BoxRec). Danny Kelly Jr. had won 10 matches, with nine of them being knockouts. The 30-year-old only lost thrice and never got knocked out in his professional career. Throughout his lifetime, he reportedly had only one draw with boxer Terrell Jamal Woods in 2013.

The Clinton, Maryland resident is reportedly 6 feet 3 inches tall with a reach of 81-inches. Kelly's stance is described as being orthodox. As a pro boxer, he made his debut in 2012 and was active till 2019 when he had his last fight with Nick Kisner, which he won with a total knockout.

Danny Kelly Jr. has had four wins with total knockouts and five with knockouts in his professional boxing career spanning seven years. He was reportedly also known as 'Smooth.'

Kelly Jr. had three children, all of whom are reportedly under ten years of age. As per WUSA9, his children were four, seven, and nine years old.

Danny Kelly Jr.'s last opponent, Nick Kisner, took to Facebook to share his condolences. He wrote:

"Danny was a good dude. Me and him were cool before the fight and even after the fight. He was a hell of a fighter to. [sic]...He was a good guy, and he deserved that. Rip buddy. I really am sad to hear this news. Rest up champ."

Meanwhile, PGPD's Major Crimes Division's acting Major David Blazer promised the family about getting them the answers for the crime. The department also announced a reward of $25,000 for any information about the perpetrator.

