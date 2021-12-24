Who was MiAysha Brannon? Aspiring vet tech shot and killed by father

On Sunday, December 19, Fort Valley State University student MiAysha Brannon was shot dead by her father after an alleged domestic dispute. 23-year-old MiAysha and her father, Arthur Brannon III (43), were found dead by authorities at their Boiler Springs, South Carolina residence, after a violent shootout.

As per statements from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Arthur Brannon shot his wife Laquanda and then proceeded to lock himself in their house with their daughter MiAysha Brannon. After killing his daughter, Brannon then shot himself.

FORT VALLEY STATE @FVSU We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of #FVSU student MiAysha Brannon. Our campus community mourns her tragic loss and sends our condolences to all who knew and loved her. She was a Vet Tech student from SC with a bright future ahead. Read more bit.ly/3EkOjLC We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of #FVSU student MiAysha Brannon. Our campus community mourns her tragic loss and sends our condolences to all who knew and loved her. She was a Vet Tech student from SC with a bright future ahead. Read more bit.ly/3EkOjLC https://t.co/LoRvi01TmE

When authorities reached the scene, they found MiAysha Brannon’s mother Laquanda injured with a gunshot wound to her right arm. She was taken to a hospital, where she received medical assistance. Meanwhile, the SWAT team could not establish contact with Arthur Brannon with a hostage negotiator. They entered the house to find the father-daughter duo dead.

What is known about MiAysha Brannon?

MiAysha Brannon (also reportedly known as Aysha) was born in 1998 and allegedly went to Boiling Springs High School before attending college. As per her Instagram profile, she was firmly religious and followed Christianity. The 23-year-old was also a self-proclaimed animal lover.

As per a statement from Fort Valley State University in Georgia, MiAysha was a junior Veterinary Technician who was set to graduate in 2023. She previously did her graduation from Spartanburg Methodist College, where she attended until last year. However, the details of her undergrad course are not publicly known.

In an official statement from Fort Valley State, President Paul Jones said:

“The death of MiAysha Brannon is devastating news…She was a cherished member of our Wildcat family. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this very sad time.”

The cause of the domestic dispute is yet unknown

As per WSPA-TV 7, the deputy from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, who was the first responder to the "domestic violence" call, could not determine who initiated the violence. The cause of the dispute is also not public knowledge as of yet. Their report also included accounts of a neighbor who heard the gunshot early in the morning.

A-16-5 Pershing Angels @A_16_5P_Angels On behalf of the National Society of Pershing Angels of A-16-5, we would like to send our condolences to the family & friends of MiAysha Brannon. RIP Wildcat 💙💛 On behalf of the National Society of Pershing Angels of A-16-5, we would like to send our condolences to the family & friends of MiAysha Brannon. RIP Wildcat 💙💛

Two days after the tragic incident, a GoFundMe page was organized for MiAysha Brannon’s mother Laquanda to help with medical and funeral expenses, presumably. As per her university’s statement, the late vet tech student had her funeral service on December 22. FVSU also flew their flags at half-mast on the day of her funeral to memorialize her unfortunate demise.

