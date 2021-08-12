Who is Matthew Taylor Coleman? Surf instructor kills his two children over "serpent DNA" and QAnon conspiracy theories

California surfing school owner Matthew Taylor Coleman has been charged with killing his own two children in Mexico. The 40-year-old father was influenced by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories, which believed in “serpent DNA.” Coleman believed that his two-year-old son and his 10-month-old daughter “were going to grow into monsters so he had to kill them,” a federal official said.

Coleman was charged on Wednesday with foreign murder of U.S. nationals, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California. Authorities revealed that he confessed to murdering his children.

Matthew Taylor Coleman reportedly used a spear fishing gun to stab his children after believing that his wife had passed down the “serpent DNA” to their children.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, California surf instructor, suspected of parental kidnapping

Coleman’s wife contacted the Santa Barbara police after her husband took their kids out on Sunday but was not aware of where her family was going. She stated to news outlets that she was not suspicious of the father and children going out. She grew concerned for their safety when Matthew did not respond to her messages and went on to call the police.

On Sunday, police authorities located Coleman using the Find My iPhone feature on Coleman’s wife’s phone. It indicated that the father was last seen in Rosarito, Mexico.

Police went on to contact the FBI to investigate the case of suspected parental kidnapping. Coleman was detained on Monday as his van re-entered the U.S. Authorities reported not finding the children but found blood in the vehicle.

Matthew Taylor Coleman confessed to the killing of his children on Monday. Mexican police authorities had recovered two bodies, which Coleman identified as his children. When the father was asked if he knew what the consequences to his actions were, he admitted that what he did was wrong and said:

“It was the only course of action that would save the world."

According to NBC News, Matthew Taylor Coleman is scheduled for his arraignment on August 31.

