Top 5 YouTubers who disappeared without a trace

Being a YouTuber gives a person several perks like a fan following, brand sponsorships and a hefty paycheck. However, being a public figure can also make one feel doubtful about their security, succumb to intense pressure. or deal with online hate.

Lately, YouTubers like Jenna Marbles, British YouTuber Tanya Burr, Chloe Couture etc., have left the platform to lead a life away from publicity.

Sometimes, YouTubers are forced to leave their platforms without a good enough reason or even without keeping their subscribers in the loop. Here are 5 YouTubers who left the platform at the drop of a hat.

5 YouTubers who left the platform

That Guy Who Camps

American gaming YouTuber 'That Guy Who Camps' also went by the name Jeff. He disappeared from YouTube in November 2013. The YouTuber never revealed his face online and fans could only see his golden retriever and his screen. His platform currently has over 326k subscribers. The YouTuber started posting videos in 2009.

Image via YouTube

In April 2020, he made a comeback on YouTube, explaining why he was not active on the platform. He explained that his mental health was spiraling down and how his diagnosis with alopecia universalis was taking a toll on him. He revealed that one of his parents also had a mental breakdown and he was left to take care of them. Jeff mentioned that he had met a girl online and flew out to meet her but things did not go as expected.

That Guy Who Camps was posting videos on schedule for 5 months till he disappeared again. Jeff is active on Twitter and it does not seem like he plans to return to the platform.

Yea later.. u might hear from me again after the dusts settles. Have a good one guys pic.twitter.com/ARpsoxCdru — ThatGuyWhoCamps (@tgwmfc) July 18, 2021

Spy Kitten TV

Spy Kitten TV aka Dasha was a popular conspiracy theorist online. She was seen on many platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Patreon and Twitter. The YouTuber’s last video was uploaded in July 2018.

Image via Instagram

Dasha often made videos about the Illuminati and celebrities who may be part of the secret organization. Fans’ favorite hunch about the YouTuber leaving is that she was caught exposing secrets about the organization, so she was kidnapped or silenced.

Paranormalana

YouTuber Paranormalana aka Alana G was famous for her paranormal and real horror stories. Her channel had over 50k subscribers. On 3 September 2015, her channel and her social media accounts were mysteriously deleted. This became a topic of conversation amongst her fellow YouTubers making videos in the same genre. One YouTuber recognized that Alana’s last tweet described an incident where she was being stalked, which may have led to her sudden disappearance.

Image via YouTube

FPS Russia

FPS Russia had a firearms and explosives channel which started in 2010. Kyle Myers played the role of ‘Dmitri,’ a man from Moscow. The YouTuber had over 6 million subscribers on his channel, but he stopped posting in April 2016. There were no official statements made on his channel before it became inactive.

Image via YouTube

Myers’ home had also been raided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions under the assumption of the YouTuber being in hold of an illegal explosive. He was also sent to jail for illegal drugs being found in his PO Box. Since his release, he has been on a podcast called Painkiller Already.

Marina Joyce

Popular makeup and fashion YouTuber Marina Joyce has over 2 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. In her recent videos, fans noticed that her videos seemed strange and that Marina was distracted and lost. Fans believe the YouTuber may have been in danger after they noticed a gun in the background of a video. Many subscribers also often heard the YouTuber whisper “help me” during her videos.

In 2019, Marina went missing for 10 days. When she was gone, her boyfriend was tweeting that she was safe even though the police had an active investigation going on. When Marina was found, she tweeted that she never went missing and that her boyfriend was taking care of her.

Marina Joyce is currently active on her channel but fans seem wary of her online behavior.

Edited by Ashish Yadav