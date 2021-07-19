"I spent all that time and money for nothing!": KSI apologizes after receiving backlash over "underwhelming" KSI Show

Props to Olajide "KSI" Olatunji for dealing well with constructive criticism. The rapper had announced on his YouTube channel that the KSI Show would air on July 17th on Momenthouse.com.

It was supposed to be an exclusive show only to be aired on the website. Fans were thrilled to watch it after the release of KSI's latest album, "All Over The Place," but they were not pleased with the outcome of the "live" event.

The 28-year-old took to his YouTube channel and posted a video titled "The KSI show was bad?" He took to the Reddit forum to reflect on the show and what the hits and misses were.

Readers can see fans stating what went wrong in the clip as KSI stood up for an online trial.

What went wrong in the KSI Show?

Several fans were displeased with the outcome of the show and took to the internet to express themselves. They were told that the KSI Show would be a 90-minute show hosted on the Moment House platform alone, but the show did not meet the time limit, and a few videos of the live event illegally surfaced online.

Regarding the time frame, KSI said:

"I f***ked up with the timings. I'm sorry."

The Brit added that his team was actively trying to dismantle illegal streaming platforms, but there were too many. He said that it was impossible to get rid of every illegal streamer.

Fans also believed that a better quality video of the show would be uploaded on YouTube later. KSI denied the rumors and stated that the show would be airing again on July 20th and July 23rd on the Moment House platform alone.

The internet also expressed that the skits were mediocre and cringe. The Watford-native agreed that some of the jokes were cringe and he could have had better comedic skits. They also commented that some of the performances were prerecorded, and the singers were lip-synching, which KSI denied.

Fans also called out the singer for having hidden fees and teasing them with a KSI and Logan Paul fight. The YouTuber apologized for the former, and when speaking about the fight, he said:

"I never said I was going to fight him. I don't think it would have made sense for me to fight him."

The internet was fuming after realizing that the "live" show was actually not performed live and was posted later on the Moment House website. KSI said:

"That is every live show. I don't know how you thought I was going to do all of that with all those guests on the live show."

Logan Paul after his 30s feature in the KSI show #TheKSIshow pic.twitter.com/GLAjWFFbs0 — aq (@ayoubqasim_) July 17, 2021

Logan Paul in the KSI show pic.twitter.com/FCi6dLl5cC — srn.network (@susnewsnetwork) July 18, 2021

Ksi fans rn forcing them selves to say the ksi show was good pic.twitter.com/T0Go7JRO2P — Hakkz_45 (@45Hakkz) July 17, 2021

was cool, but didn’t really pay to see a music concert, some nice tributes for the OG’s but honestly it was so heavily dominated by the music and Logan Paul was implied to have a significantly larger part than he did. Can’t help but feel a little disappointed. @ksi #ksishow — Luke (@TheWelshBlue) July 17, 2021

Why am i getting this, i just bought the ticket and its saying someone else is using my ticket? What? Somebody please help #KSIshow #TheKSIshow #ksi @KSI pic.twitter.com/30h0gpWWMH — Nuwan Rajapakse (@Martian_alchemy) July 17, 2021

#ksishow #KSI You can see the disappointment in his eyes after the feedback from his fans.. pic.twitter.com/oNOB3uFVpS — FallenBlits (@test58833362) July 18, 2021

Everyone that paid for the ksi show rn pic.twitter.com/E1cb8jEqgt — Hakkz_45 (@45Hakkz) July 17, 2021

Ksi And Logan Paul #ksishow

How it How it's

Started Going pic.twitter.com/XAcZsno8ca — Daniel ✌🏿 (@Danfunnyman_) July 17, 2021

#TheKSIshow

I know damn well Logan Paul and KSI didn’t just pull a Rocky 3 on us😂💀 pic.twitter.com/QXDAAk3TsM — Winston (@Swish328) July 17, 2021

KSI really finessed everyone with this pic of him and Logan Paul 😭😭#TheKSIshow pic.twitter.com/R8xfbpDQ2R — 𝒜.𝒲 (@AWV23) July 17, 2021

KSI also reacted to memes of the show, where fans roasted the internet celebrity, and which were posted on Reddit. His video ended with him apologizing for disappointing the viewers.

