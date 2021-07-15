Logan Paul reacts to Jake Paul's 'Sleepy McGregor' chain, talks attending UFC 264 Conor McGregor fight

YouTube megastar Logan Paul has reacted to his brother Jake Paul's 'Sleepy McGregor' chain. Besides, 'Maverick' also recalled a rather lighthearted incident that transpired when he and Jake attended UFC 264.

Prior to Conor McGregor's UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier, rising professional boxing star and veteran YouTube personality Jake Paul unveiled a 'Sleepy McGregor' chain. Jake claimed the chain costs $100K.

Jake’s older brother Logan Paul has now chimed in with his views on the chain. Speaking to co-hosts George Janko and Mike Majlak on the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul said:

“Yeah, Jake showed me this chain. I said, ‘I’m gonna be honest, like, bro, I’ve been in this game. I know what a viral f**king move looks like'. This is one of the most f**king brilliant fun things I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s holding a f**king Nyquil bottle, dude. ‘Sleepy McGregor’, like, his underwear is diamonds. Like, at his fight.”

In a video released by Jake Paul on social media, the chain was revealed to be a figurine of a downed Conor McGregor from the Irishman's UFC 257 (January 2021) TKO loss. McGregor had been knocked out by Poirier and alluding to the same; Jake added a Nyquil bottle to the $100K Sleepy McGregor chain and figurine.

Watch the moment from Logan Paul's podcast below:

Logan Paul recalls a hilarious UFC 264 incident, talks Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor

Logan Paul recalled a rather hilarious interaction with a UFC representative at the UFC 264 event. Logan claimed that a UFC rep was visibly worried upon learning that his brother Jake Paul had accompanied him to attend UFC 264 in person. Logan Paul said:

“And I looked at Jake because when I walked in, (to) one of the UFC reps, I said, ‘Hey, he is my brother here’. And she looks at me and she turned white. She goes, ‘Your brother’s coming?’ I go, ‘I don’t know’. She goes, ‘F**k’. I’m like, ‘I don’t think he has anything planned’.”

“And he came here (to UFC 264) with a bucket hat, and we were surely expecting like a ‘F**k Jake Paul’ chant. But no one knew, no one could see him, ‘cause he wore a bucket hat. And because of that, I think, no attention was drawn to him. He didn’t really get to show off the chain at the event. He didn’t really get to distract Conor like he wanted to. And I think, obviously, now, Jake’s plans for fighting Conor have been a little watered down because of the whole missing ankle thing.” (*Video courtesy: Impaulsive; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Logan Paul highlighted that the buzz around a potential fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor had taken a hit due to McGregor’s lower leg injury at UFC 264.

The consensus in the MMA community is that Conor McGregor is unlikely to return to the octagon until early 2022. Meanwhile, Jake Paul is apparently sending the Sleepy McGregor chain to the Irishman's rival, Dustin Poirier, who plans on auctioning it and donating the proceeds to charity.

