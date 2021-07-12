"Do you want the ankle snapped off?" - Jake Paul agrees to send Dustin Poirier the 'sleepy McGregor' chain

Shortly after Dustin Poirier's victory at UFC 264, Jake Paul offered 'The Diamond' the $100k 'sleepy McGregor' necklace.

Taking to Twitter, Jake Paul took a dig at Conor McGregor by offering Poirier the necklace he had recently acquired himself. After being invited to "send it over," Paul responded to Poirier by asking him if he himself was willing to snap the leg off the 'sleepy McGregor' necklace or if Paul should do it himself.

Here is the exchange between Jake Paul and Dustin Poirier on Twitter:

At UFC 264, McGregor broke his leg in his highly awaited main event showdown against Poirier. The fight got off to an explosive start after McGregor fired out of the gate with all guns blazing.

However, a resilient Poirier maintained his composure throughout the fight and eventually managed to catch his opponent with some brutal elbow shots. Towards the end of the first round, McGregor stepped back and suffered a gruesome broken leg, which led to the fight being called in favor of Poirier, who was declared the winner via TKO.

McGregor has since undergone surgery and plans to return to the octagon once he is fully recovered. A fourth fight against Poirier could also be in the making once the Irishman is fully healed.

Jake Paul has been vouching for a boxing match against Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has been constantly calling out Conor McGregor and taking shots at the Irishman for months. Paul had called out McGregor for a boxing match but the 32-year-old barely showed any interest in a fight against 'The Problem Child'.

That being said, Jake Paul is now on course for a boxing match against Tyron Woodley. The pair will face off on August 28 and the fight will be Paul's toughest test to date. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is currently on the back of a huge win over Ben Askren and is full of confidence.

