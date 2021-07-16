Vinnie Hacker reveals he "doesn't know" if he's been paid by Austin McBroom's Social Gloves for YouTubers vs TikTokers event

With all that's been happening recently, it was only a matter of time before someone like Vinnie Hacker had his say as well. Responding to a reporter when asked about being paid for his appearance in the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event, he said:

"I don't know."

Vinnie Hacker is best known on TikTok, where he has over ten million followers and 489K likes. He recently branched into streaming on Twitch.

Also read: "I'm not proud at all of how I spoke," Hunter Echo apologizes for making sexualized comments about Millie Bobby Brown, blames it on alcohol

For context, the internet sensation and other fellow TikTok stars faced off against YouTubers in a boxing event on June 12th hosted by Social Gloves Entertainment. It was later revealed that Austin McBroom, who was on the title card of the boxing event, was the owner of Social Gloves.

Along with Josh Richards, Vinnie Hacker came forward almost two weeks after the event, claiming they had not been paid for their appearance. The former also claimed that many other talents that performed that night had not received payment.

Also read: How old is Vinnie Hacker? Tana Mongeau, Bryce Hall, Tayler Holder, and more attend TikTok star's birthday party

Vinnie Hacker in the midst of the Social Gloves drama

Social Gloves Entertainment came forward with a statement following rumors of their bankruptcy and the above allegations to assure that those who participated in the June 12th event would be paid.

However, following the Social Gloves statement, two lawsuits surfaced allegedly against Austin McBroom's main company, Ace Hat Collection. Soon after the lawsuits circulated online, rumors of the YouTuber and the ACE Family possibly being evicted began to run their course.

Alleged legal troubles involving Catherine Paiz McBroom also surfaced online. Many users on Twitter have since speculated about the reported wealth of Austin McBroom and the ACE Family.

Also read: "I can't ever catch a f***g break": Vinnie Hacker responds after being accused of saying the N-word on his birthday

Most recently, Bryce Hall spoke to a reporter stating that the boxers on the card from that night were in "legal" talks with Social Gloves entertainment regarding payment.

Vinnie Hacker fought against British YouTuber Deji, brother of KSI, and won by technical knock-out. At the time of writing, he did not make any further comment on the Social Gloves situation.

Austin McBroom has also not come forward with any recent statements regarding the financial situation.

Also read: Millie Bobby Brown threatens legal action against TikToker Hunter Echo, after he makes sexual claims about her

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer