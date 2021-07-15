"I'm not proud at all of how I spoke", Hunter Echo apologizes for making sexualized comments about Millie Bobby Brown, blames it on alcohol 

In response to Millie Bobby Brown's team threatening legal action, Hunter Echo is now apologizing for the comments he made. For context, on July 12th Hunter Echo went on Instagram Live to comment on his previous relationship with Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown, making sexualized comments about her. Hunter Echo was 20 years old at the time of the relationship, while Millie was only 16 years old. This prompted many users to call him a "pedophile" on Instagram and Twitter.

In a two-minute video shared to his TikTok account, Hunter Echo acknowledged and apologized for his comments on Brown.

"That shouldn't have happened in the first place because it was a stupid idea on my part to think it was gonna be okay to just continue to go live as it was getting more and more negative in the comments. I probably livestreamed for two to three hours and in those two to three hours I was just getting more and more drunk."

Hunter Echo then claimed that the comments were unbased, which led to him making more sexualized comments about Brown.

"Seeing or hearing anything people were saying to me when they don't know about anything, like ever."

I'm not trying to justify anything I said.

Netizens respond to Hunter Echo's apology

The TikTok apology was shared onto Instagram by user defnoodles and has reached over four thousand views. Many users commented on the post that Hunter Echo's apology did not make it better.

One user commented, "Nope! I do not accept your apology for talking about a CHILD like that." Another user stated, "He's like 'people are making things up..' DUDE...we are repeating what YOU said."

Many users under the TikTok post were offended on behalf of Millie Bobby Brown. Hunter Echo also commented under his own video claiming that their relationship was consensual, even with their ages being four years apart.

Echo also mentioned that the two lived together with Brown's parents' permission.

Hunter Echo's response to his own video

At the time of the article, Hunter Echo did not come forward with any other comment on the situation. Neither Millie Bobby Brown nor her team have commented on Echo's apology.

