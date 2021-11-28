'Who Want Smoke': TikTok challenge explained as over 50 students suspended for simulating gun violence

Recently, at least two high schools in different US states found themselves amidst controversy for participating in a viral TikTok challenge. The trend is being considered by many to be insensitive to gun violence.

According to Clarksville Now, on November 19, over 50 students were suspended after a video of them performing the controversial challenge went viral. A parent informed the school that the video was against the student code of conduct.

The TikTok challenge has seemingly been inspired by Nardo Wick's song "Who Want Smoke."

What is the controversial 'Who Want Smoke' TikTok challenge?

The TikTok challenge includes participants filming themselves while posing with their phones in their hands to simulate gun use. The participants are supposed to act as if they are intimidating someone with a firearm or having a standoff with them.

The song, "Who Want Smoke" by Nardo Wick is supposed to be played as a background track of the filmed video. The song has lyrics mirroring the challenge that these participants were indulging in.

Its lyrics include:

"F**k that, say, "Big brother, bring them guns out // When it's smoke, we get to spinnin' while the sun out //I ain't never lackin', I pump gas with my gun out."

What did West Creek High School and Tinley Park High School students do?

Christian Williams (17) told Clarksville Now that he filmed the video on November 18, asking other students to participate in it. Williams is believed to be the first person to have gone viral because of the trend.

A 17-year-old revealed that he shot the video in two parts which caused around 50 students to be suspended. While most of these students received a suspension for two to three-day suspension, Christian Williams received a five-day suspension.

Meanwhile, the video at Tinley Park High School in Illinois is even more controversial as it reportedly shows the teachers, and even the principal, participating in the TikTok challenge.

However, school district spokesperson Jamie Bonnema told Fox 32,

"From what we understand, they were told that they were going to be in a video kind of promoting school spirit. They had no clue that they would be made to look like they were holding guns."

Furthermore, she added,

"They had no clue that their phone was going to be used like that. The video is edited pretty heavily to make them look a specific way. So completely misled by a student at the school."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The video from Tinley Park High School was posted on Facebook, causing several followers to be shocked at teachers and principal Dr. Theresa Nolan's misguided involvement in the TikTok challenge.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan