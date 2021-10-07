What did Sage Steele say? ESPN host suspended over vaccine and Obama comments

ESPN anchor Sage Steele has been suspended from the network for a week over her recent controversial comments about former U.S. President Barack Obama and questionable opinion on COVID-19 vaccination.

During an appearance on the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast, the longtime TV host called out contemporary female journalists, criticized ESPN’s COVID-19 policy, and shared an offensive remark on Barak Obama’s ethnicity.

Resist Programming 🛰 @RzstProgramming Jay Cutler told Sage Steele she was the “Candace Owens of ESPN.” They laughed and said they both respect Candace Owens. Jay Cutler told Sage Steele she was the “Candace Owens of ESPN.” They laughed and said they both respect Candace Owens. https://t.co/WhXvRUuwpy

The immediate backlash against the reporter on social media prompted the network to take action against Sage Steele’s behavior. ESPN also addressed the situation in an official statement:

“At ESPN, we embrace different points of view — dialogue and discussion makes this place great. That said, we expect that those points of view be expressed respectfully, in a manner consistent with our values, and in line with our internal policies. We are having direct conversations with Sage, and those conversations will remain private.”

The SportsCentre anchor will not be on-air in her show for the next seven days. She has also been barred from hosting the espnW Women + Sports Summit scheduled to take place from October 18 – Sage Steele was set to host a keynote session with Halle Berry about her film Bruised.

A look into Sage Steele’s controversial comments

Netizens slammed Sage Steele after controversial comments (Image via Getty Images)

Sage Steele has been associated with ESPN for the past 15 years and is best known for hosting the network’s flagship show SportsCentre. She previously hosted shows like NBA Countdown, SportsNation, ESPN First Take, and Mike & Mike in the Morning.

She has also covered events like the Super Bowl, The Masters, and NBA Finals. She has been hosting the latter since 2012 and continued her duties until 2020. Unfortunately, the acclaimed journalist recently came under fire for her controversial comments against former President Obama and the COVID vaccine.

While speaking to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler about the pandemic, she mentioned that ESPN’s vaccine mandate for all employees made her “sick” even though she had to take to the jab:

“I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick and it’s scary to me in many ways. But I have a job, a job that I need, but again, I love it. I’m just, I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney. I mean, a global company like that.”

Jemele Hill @jemelehill So on top of thinking former President Obama shouldn’t identify as black because he didn’t have a relationship with his black father, Sage Steele also thinks female journalists who dress a certain way “know what you’re doing when you’re putting that outfit on.”Clown behavior. So on top of thinking former President Obama shouldn’t identify as black because he didn’t have a relationship with his black father, Sage Steele also thinks female journalists who dress a certain way “know what you’re doing when you’re putting that outfit on.”Clown behavior. https://t.co/edgTVopQqg

At one point during the conversation, Sage Steele also criticized Barack Obama’s ethnicity and said that she found his racial identity during the 2010 census “fascinating”:

“I’m like, ‘Well, congratulations to the president.’ That’s his thing. I think that’s fascinating considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found, but his white mom and grandma raised him, but hey, you do you. I’m going to do me.”

The 48-year-old also made a controversial remark on the outfit choices of modern-day female sports reporters:

“I do think as women we need to be responsible as well. It isn’t just on players and athletes and coaches to act a certain way… the way that you present yourself, is not something I want to be associated with. So when you dress like that, I’m not saying you deserve the gross comments, but you know what you’re doing when you’re putting that outfit on, too.’ Like women are smart, so don’t play coy and put it all on the guys.”

Sage Steele’s comments left the online community enraged, and several social media users called out her behavior. Following her suspension from ESPN, the broadcaster also issued a public apology through the network:

“I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize. We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it’s more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.”

A source close to Sage Steele also told Variety that the journalist is currently off her hosting duties. She has tested positive for coronavirus besides being suspended for her comments. However, she is expected to return to the set sometime around next week.

