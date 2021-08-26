What did Rachel Nichols say about Maria Taylor? ESPN cancels "The Jump" over former's controversial comments

ESPN has officially cancelled Rachel Nichols’ weekday show The Jump following her racially inappropriate comments about former colleague Maria Taylor. The network has also decided to pull the longtime sportscaster from all NBA coverage.

The reporter took to social media to share the news of her departure:

“Got to create a whole show and spend five years hanging out with some of my favorite people talking about one my favorite things an eternal thank you to our amazing producers & crew - The Jump was never built to last forever but it sure was fun.”

According to NBC News, David Roberts, Senior Vice President of Production at ESPN, also confirmed the news in his statement:

"We mutually agreed that this approach regarding our NBA coverage was best for all concerned. Rachel Nichols is an excellent reporter, host and journalist, and we thank her for her many contributions to our NBA content."

ESPN previously prohibited Rachel Nichols from covering the NBA Finals Trophy as a sideline reporter. She was replaced by 26-year-old Malika Andrews.

Rachel Nichols alleged racist controversy against Maria Taylor explained

Rachel Nichols found herself in the middle of a huge controversy last month when a recording from her conversation with Adam Mendelsohn was leaked online. In a 2020 recording obtained by The New York Times, the sportscaster was seen talking about her colleague Maria Taylor.

The 47-year-old expressed disappointment about not getting a chance to host pregame and postgame coverage of the 2020 NBA Finals. Rachel Nicols went on to claim that the role was given to Taylor, an African-American woman, as ESPN was trying to expand its cultural diversity:

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world - she covers football, she covers basketball. If you need to give her more things to do because you are feeling pressure about your crappy longtime record on diversity - which, by the way, I know personally from the female side of it - like, go for it. Just find it somewhere else. You are not going to find it from me or taking my thing away.”

A video of the conversation was reportedly recorded on the main servers of ESPN headquarters in Bristol. The recording went viral as several employees of the network had access to the same server.

Rachel Nichols immediately came under fire and was largely criticized for her racially inappropriate remarks. Several critics, including prominent ESPN employees, also called out the network for maintaining silence and “mishandling” the situation.

This led to the network taking Rachel Nichols off its 2021 NBA coverage and ultimately pulling the broadcaster from all NBA programs. Following the controversy, the reporter started the July 5 episode of The Jump with an apology:

"So the first thing they teach you in journalism school is don't be the story. And I don't plan to break that rule today or distract from a fantastic finals, but I also don't want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN. How deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be a part of this outstanding team."

Taylor’s contract with ESPN expired around the time of the controversy. She went on to join NBC, serving as a host and reporter for the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, ESPN has mentioned that Rachel Nichols’ popular show will soon be replaced by new content from the network. The company is yet to announce when The Jump will go off-air.

